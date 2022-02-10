Planet Based Foods Announces Robbie Rech, Former CEO of HOPE Foods, as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (FSE: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Robbie Rech has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Rech is the former Chief Executive Officer of HOPE Foods, a natural foods company based outside of Boulder, Colorado that produces plant-based snack and meal solutions. During Mr. Rech's nearly decade-long tenure at HOPE Foods, he led the brand from humble beginnings at the Boulder Farmers Market to become one of the premier plant-based dips and spreads lines in the country, including the #1 organic hummus. Today, HOPE Foods products are successfully sold at retailers nationwide.

With 20 years' experience in executive management roles, Mr. Rech is an accomplished business leader with a demonstrated history of building innovative, scalable enterprises from the ground up across a diverse set of industries. His various positions have ranged from Chief Executive Officer to Finance/Operations and Product Development, in which he has raised venture funds, hired and coached management teams, implemented scalable systems and spearheaded business transformation efforts.

"I am both honoured and excited to play a key part in the growth of Planet Based Foods going forward," said Mr. Rech. "In my new role with PBFG, I will be drawing upon my passion for innovative plant-based solutions as together we work toward providing a more sustainable and accessible healthy food system."

"Robbie is a seasoned executive that brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the plant-based sector, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," stated Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "The Company sincerely thanks departing Chief Financial Officer Mr. William Blake Aaron for his service, and wishes him all the best as he focuses on his Corporate Secretary role with the Company."

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods Inc., is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: [email protected] or +1 619 363 7456.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Braelyn Davis"

Braelyn Davis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information: For investor enquiries, please contact: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, Planet Based Foods, [email protected], Tel: +1 604 366 6277; For media enquiries, please contact: Adrienne Arieff, Managing Director, Beck Media & Marketing, [email protected], Tel: +1 310 270 2214