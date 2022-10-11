Planet Based Foods Announces Renewal with Copper Mountain Resort

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has renewed seasonal distribution with Copper Mountain Resort ("Copper Mountain"). The effective launch date will commence early November as the busy winter season ramps up. Committed products from Planet Based Foods include the Southwest and Original Hemp Burgers, Green Chili Hemp Taquito and the Breakfast Sausage Patty.

When asked about the renewed partnership between Planet Based Foods and Copper Mountain, CEO and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis said, "It's a pleasure to announce this renewal with Copper Mountain Resort this coming ski season. Maintaining strong relationships with existing customers is a cornerstone for growth within our company, and is paramount for our revenue model".

Planet Based Foods will be a returning option for many consumers, as the Company estimates to sell approximately 15 cases a week between the Southwest and Original Hemp Burgers, Green Chili Hemp Taquitos and the Breakfast Sausage Patties, resort-wide. This will be an increase from 150 cases sold last season when Planet Based Foods offered only two options (The Original Burger and the Breakfast Sausage Patty). The Company's plant-based products will be featured at eleven food and beverage establishments including Jack's Slopeside Grill, Solitude Station, West Village Cafe, Copper Mountain Banquets, EDGE Cafe and the Camp Hale Coffee Shop.

About Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain is a renowned mountain resort located in Summit County, Colorado, about 75 miles (120 km) west of Denver on Interstate 70. The resort offers various accommodation, dining and entertainment facilities. The resort has 2,465 acres of in-bounds terrain under lease from the U.S. Forest Service, White River National Forest, Dillon Ranger District. It is operated by POWDR.

Planet Based Foods Signs With Think Ink

The Company is additionally pleased to announce that an agreement has been signed with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in the effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services, and securities, including product branding. The agreement is for six (6) months with either party having the right to terminate upon a thirty-day notice. Planet Based Foods will provide Think Ink with a monthly budget at least five (5) business days prior to the first business day of each calendar month during the term to cover the costs associated with the services to be provided in the ensuing month. These costs are associated with the public relations campaign and related services.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 and provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads. The Company will provide a budget on a monthly basis for Think Ink to provide their services and to help the Company reach a large network of potential investors.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants.

