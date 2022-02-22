Planet Based Foods Announces Dave Wilbern as Vice President of Sales

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Mr. Dave Wilbern has been appointed as Vice President of Sales of the Company.

Mr. Wilbern is an accomplished sales executive with a diverse background in sales, marketing and operations at privately held and publicly traded Fortune 500 companies. Specializing in new business development and strategy, his extensive experience spans national accounts, group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and local and national broadline distributors. As a collaborative leader, Mr. Wilbern excels in building and leading national sales organizations and developing broker networks.

"I'm proud to be joining the Planet Based Foods team as Vice President of Sales," said Mr. Wilbern. "To be a part of such an innovative group that prioritizes the health of people and the planet is incredibly fulfilling, and I am actively committed to the ongoing growth of the company through my new leadership role."

"We are very pleased to have Dave join Planet Based Foods at such an exciting time in our growth," said Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "Dave is a talented executive with a proven track record in successfully expanding companies through smart sales programs and strategic relationship building. As we continue to scale our brand, his wide-ranging experience will be a great asset to the Planet Based Foods team."

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

