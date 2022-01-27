Planet Based Foods Announces Collaboration with Stout Burgers & Beers

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) ("PBFG" or the "Company"), through its San Diego-based wholly-owned subsidiary producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes, Planet Based Foods Inc. ("Planet Based Foods"), is pleased to announce its hemp-based, 100% vegan meat alternatives are now available at Stout Burgers & Beers, an upscale, neighbourhood restaurant chain in Los Angeles, California.

The Company's Planet Based Burger is available at all four of Stout Burgers & Beers' current locations in Hollywood, Studio City, Santa Monica and Palm Springs, as well as through the Stout Food Truck that covers Los Angeles and Orange county for special events. In the coming months, Stout Burgers & Beers will be expanding to two new locations in Ventura and USC Village where the popular Planet Based Burger will also be served.

Since its debut on the Stout Burgers & Beers menu, the Planet Based Burger has quickly become the most sought-after plant-based option as the top-selling veggie burger. Over 800 Planet Based Burgers are sold per month across current locations, with this number expected to grow to 1,200 once made available at the two upcoming restaurants.

"We are thrilled that Stout Burgers & Beers' customers are responding so well to our Planet Based Burger, which is both delicious and incredibly sustainable," said Planet Based Foods President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "As Stout Burgers & Beers continues to establish itself as a Los Angeles community fixture, we look forward to introducing our product to more and more diners and in turn increasing sales through this exciting collaboration."

"Stout Burgers & Beers has been an industry-leading gourmet burgers and beers concept since 2009. Since as early as 2014 Stout engaged in an exhaustive effort to explore, embrace and foster a culture cognizant of the plant-based product market." commented Stout Burgers & Beers Founder & Owner, Charles Lew. "It was not until our introduction to Planet Based Foods that we felt we had met with a truly collaborative partner that understood our brand and the importance of our offering a superlative plant-based product. We have been nothing short of elated with the customer reception to Planet Based Foods products and we anxiously await their future offerings."

About Stout Burgers & Beers

A neighborhood restaurant that is simple, redefining the idea of the local pub – offering a vast selection of artisanal draft and bottled beers from around the world as well as an emerging list of wines together with the finest burger option in Los Angeles. Stout is the authoritative destination for the casual connoisseur, where club-goers meet the culinary elite for burgers and beer. Their mission is to serve the finest selection of unique, handcrafted draft microbrewed beers, along with fresh, creative food.

Their dedication is to the community by providing extraordinary service in a comfortable atmosphere, which is conducive to increasing our guests' knowledge of and interest in microbrewed beer while providing guests with tasty, California light and healthy burger options to enjoy anytime-lunch, dinner, and after-hours.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

