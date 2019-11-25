Planet 13 Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue of $16.7 million , $47.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019

SuperStore accounted for 9.1% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in Q3 2019 1

Q3 EBITDA of $3.4 million , 24% sequential growth over Q2 2019

Well capitalized with $18.1 million in cash to complete all growth initiatives

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Cannabis Entertainment Complex (the "SuperStore") monthly performance for first 12 months of operations.

















30-Nov-18 31-Dec-18 31-Jan-19 28-Feb-19 31-Mar-19 30-Apr-19 Total Tickets 42,157 44,296 48,119 48,052 61,602 58,869 # of Days 30 31 31 28 31 30 Average Customers/Day 1,405 1,429 1,552 1,716 1,987 1,962 Avg Ticket $ 79.82 $ 77.63 $ 84.69 $ 89.57 $ 88.58 $ 89.62 Total Visitors 55,433 68,422 70,133 67,900 98,659 96,659 Avg Visitors/Day 1,848 2,207 2,262 2,425 3,183 3,222 Visitor Conversion Rate 76% 65% 69% 71% 62% 61%













State of Nevada Sales $ 52,538,426 $ 51,839,503 $ 52,749,856 $ 49,479,204 $ 59,748,815 $ 54,674,578 % of State's Sales 6.4% 6.6% 7.7% 8.7% 9.1% 9.6%





























31-May-19 30-Jun-19 31-Jul-19 31-Aug-19 30-Sep-19 31-Oct-19 Total Tickets 64,930 60,323 60,044 62,833 59,091 59,605 # of Days 31 30 31 31 30 31 Average Customers/Day 2,095 2,011 1,937 2,027 1,970 1,923 Avg Ticket $ 90.63 $ 88.87 $ 90.41 $ 90.25 $ 94.73 $ 94.48 Total Visitors 108,174 102,145 110,813 115,246 101,228 102,304 Avg Visitors/Day 3,489 3,405 3,575 3,718 3,374 3,300 Visitor Conversion Rate 60% 59% 54% 55% 58% 58%













State of Nevada Sales $ 62,019,961 $ 57,948,330 $ 59,933,851 $ 62,303,103 Data not released yet % of State's Sales 9.5% 9.3% 9.1% 9.1%





________________ 1 Includes data for July and August. Nevada sales for September are unavailable.

Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13 commented, "The SuperStore celebrated its one-year anniversary at the start of this month and 12 months on, even with this location generating $59.5 million in revenue2 and accounting for 9% of the State's cannabis sales3, we are just at the beginning of the growth potential for this site and for Planet 13. With Phase II and wholesale operations just getting underway, we expect to continue generating profitable growth as we expand the sales of our well-regarded in-house, in-store produced brands both on-site and in 3rd party dispensaries state-wide commencing in the New Year."

Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO added, "In Q3, the highly profitable four-wall economics at the SuperStore drove our third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and positive operating cash flow. In addition to having recently opened Phase II in Las Vegas, we have been moving forward with our license acquisition in Santa Ana. Backed by a tier-one location close to tourist traffic and Planet 13's world-class customer service, this location is poised to continue to build Planet 13's reputation for creating world-class cannabis entertainment destinations while generating additional value for shareholders."

Financial Highlights – Q3 – 2019

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, unless otherwise noted

Revenues were $16.7 million as compared to $4.9 million , an increase of 241%

as compared to , an increase of 241% Gross profit before biological adjustments was $9.9 million or 59.1% as compared $2.6 million or 53.2%, an increase of 280%

or 59.1% as compared or 53.2%, an increase of 280% Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense, were $6.7 million as compared to $2.4 million , an increase of 182%

as compared to , an increase of 182% Net income before taxes of $0.3 million as compared to a net loss of $0.5 million

as compared to a net loss of Net loss of $1.7 million as compared to a net loss of $0.9 million

as compared to a net loss of Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $376,611

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted

Cash of $18.1 million as compared to $19.4 million

as compared to Total assets of $67.1 million as compared to $44.9 million , an increase of 49%

as compared to , an increase of 49% Total liabilities of $26.0 million as compared to $7.0 million , an increase of 269%

_________________________ 2 $59.5 million revenue generated from November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019 3 https://tax.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/taxnvgov/Content/TaxLibrary/NV-Marijuana-Revenue-FY20%20(003)(1).pdf from January 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019. Nevada sales for September are unavailable.

Q3 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (the "MD&A").

On July 29, 2019 , Planet 13 announced new edible brands: HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™

, Planet 13 announced new edible brands: HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™ On September 6, 2019 , Planet 13 announced Cannabition Joining the Planet 13 SuperStore

, Planet 13 announced Cannabition Joining the Planet 13 SuperStore On October 18, 2019 , Planet 13 announced the opening of Rickety Cricket Pizzeria and Purc Coffee

, Planet 13 announced the opening of Rickety Cricket Pizzeria and Purc Coffee On October 22, 2019 , Planet 13 announced new beverage brand Elysium

, Planet 13 announced new beverage brand Elysium On November 1, 2019 , Planet 13 announced the opening of customer-facing production facility

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. For further information regarding the Company's financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website https://www.planet13holdings.com.

Adjusted EBITDA





NV Cannabis Ops













NV Cannabis Ops















Three Months

Three Months

Three Months





Nine Months

Nine Months

Nine Months







Ended

Ended

Ended

Percentage

Ended

Ended

Ended

Percentage



Sep-30-2019

Sep-30-2019

Sep-30-2018

Change

Sep-30-2019

Sep-30-2019

Sep-30-2018

Change EBITDA































Profit (loss) before taxes

2,886,238

251,123

(480,966)

(152.2%)

7,006,744

1,457,619

(6,217,528)

(123.4%) Add back:































Biological asset adjustments

52,291

52,291

46,587

12.2%

129,101

129,101

(84,824)

(252.2%) Non-cash share based payments

-

2,016,803

637,602

216.3%

-

3,128,417

2,233,736

40.1% Depreciation and amortization

680,056

680,056

5,752

11722.9%

1,945,186

1,945,186

67,191

2795.0% Depreciation included in COGS

157,030

157,030

141,205

11.2%

286,987

286,987

258,788

10.9% Interest and non-operating expense (income)

211,297

211,297

26,431

699.4%

625,674

625,674

5,023,326

(87.5%)

































EBITDA

3,986,912

3,368,600

376,611

794.5%

9,993,692

7,572,984

1,280,689

491.3% Margin

23.9%

20.2%

7.7%





21.2%

16.1%

9.9%































Expressed in USD$

Three Months

Three Months





Nine Months

Nine Months







Ended

Ended

Percentage

Ended

Ended

Percentage



Sep-30-2019

Sep-30-2018

Change

Sep-30-2019

Sep-30-2018

Change Revenue























Revenues, net of discounts

16,696,932

4,891,591

241.3%

47,054,712

12,887,057

265.1% Cost of Goods Sold

(6,820,706)

(2,290,666)

197.8%

(20,040,750)

(6,409,227)

212.7% Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment

9,876,226

2,600,925

279.7%

27,013,962

6,477,830

317.0% Gross Profit Margin %

59.1%

53.2%





57.4%

50.3%



Realized fair value amounts included in COGS

(562,461)

546,511

(202.9%)

(805,604)

(1,934,550)

(58.4%) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

510,170

(593,098)

(186.0%)

676,503

2,019,374

(66.5%) Gross profit

9,823,935

2,554,338

284.6%

26,884,861

6,562,654

309.7% Gross Profit Margin %

58.8%

52.2%





57.1%

50.9%





























Expenses























General and Administrative

4,902,355

2,145,223

128.5%

14,918,783

4,900,724

204.4% Sales and Marketing

1,762,301

220,296

700.0%

4,809,182

555,205

766.2% Depreciation and Amortization

680,056

5,752

11722.9%

1,945,186

67,191

2795.0% Share based payments

2,016,803

637,602

216.3%

3,128,417

2,233,736

40.1% Total Expenses

9,361,515

3,008,873

211.1%

24,801,568

7,756,856

219.7%

























Income (Loss) From Operations

462,420

(454,535)

(201.7%)

2,083,293

(1,194,202)

(274.5%)

























Other (Income) Expense:























Interest Expense, net

314,389

(3,671)

(8664.1%)

902,544

236,186

282.1% Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss)

(6,204)

52,976

(111.7%)

(1,141)

42,255

(102.7%) RTO acquisition costs

-

-

na

-

4,702,604

na Other income

(96,888)

(22,874)

323.6%

(275,729)

(54,059)

410.1% Loss on settlement of accounts payable (Note 13(d))

-

-

na

-

96,340

na Total Other Expense

211,297

26,431

699.4%

625,674

5,023,326

(87.5%)

























Income (loss) for the period before tax

251,123

(480,966)

(152.2%)

1,457,619

(6,217,528)

(123.4%) Provision for tax - current

1,973,475

546,409

261.2%

5,538,784

1,239,408

346.9% (Loss) for the period

(1,722,352)

(1,027,375)

67.6%

(4,081,165)

(7,456,936)

(45.3%)

























Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)























Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss























Foreign exchange translation adjustment

28,932

141,291





219,821

(135,951)



Net Comprehensive (Loss) for the period

(1,693,420)

(886,084)





(3,861,344)

(7,592,887)



(Loss) per share for the period























Basic and fully diluted loss per share

($0.01)

($0.01)





($0.03)

($0.08)





























Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding























Basic and fully diluted

135,503,007

117,349,580





133,098,596

92,274,805































Outstanding Shares

As at the date of this report, the Company had 81,517,869 common shares and 55,232,940 class A convertible, restricted voting shares issued and outstanding for a total of 136,750,809 shares outstanding. There were 753,508 options issued and outstanding of which 445,835 have fully vested. There were 15,380,713 warrants outstanding and 4,382,409 RSU's outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this report.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 26, 2019 | Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 906344

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/2KaRzjm

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate to, among other things, future expansion plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis markets and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the States of Nevada and California; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through its subsidiary MM Development Company, Inc. ("MMDC") in Nevada. Local state laws where MMDC operates permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION











Expressed in United States Dollars (unaudited)

As at

As at



September, 30

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Current Assets







Cash

$ 18,103,113

$ 19,364,086 HST receivable

24,358

101,831 Inventories (Note 5)

5,659,018

5,322,111 Biological assets (Note 6)

534,914

915,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 9)

4,533,224

1,391,278 Total Current Assets

28,854,627

27,094,483









Property and equipment (Note 7)

27,936,239

17,256,484 Right of use assets (Note 8)

9,646,944

- Long-term deposits and other assets

679,339

594,339



38,262,522

17,850,823 Total Assets

$ 67,117,149

$ 44,945,306









Liabilities







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 4,553,153

$ 1,720,721 Accrued expenses

1,865,174

1,306,145 Income taxes payable

7,924,847

2,187,109 Notes payable - current portion (Note 10)

884,000

884,000 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 11)

-

14,459 Total Current Liabilities

15,227,174

6,112,434









Long -term lease liabilities (Note 11)

10,452,523

29,768 Deferred rent (Note 12)

-

427,508 Other long-term liabilities

28,000

- Deferred tax liability (Note 15)

271,902

470,856



10,752,425

928,132 Total Liabilities

25,979,599

7,040,566









Shareholders' Equity







Share capital (Note 13)

50,714,252

42,460,824 Restricted share units (Note 13)

2,470,871

2,800,335 Warrants (Note 13)

6,140,614

7,046,843 Option reserve (Note 13)

382,308

305,890 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(583,098)

(802,920) Deficit

(17,987,397)

(13,906,232) Total Shareholders' Equity

41,137,550

37,904,740 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 67,117,149

$ 44,945,306

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



















Expressed in United States Dollars (unaudited)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

Nine months



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue















Revenues, net of discounts

$ 16,696,932

$ 4,891,591

$ 47,054,712

$ 12,887,057 Cost of Goods Sold (Note 5)

(6,820,706)

(2,290,666)

(20,040,750)

(6,409,227) Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment

9,876,226

2,600,925

27,013,962

6,477,830 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

(562,461)

546,511

(805,604)

(1,934,550) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

510,170

(593,098)

676,503

2,019,374 Gross Profit

9,823,935

2,554,338

26,884,861

6,562,654

















Expenses















General and Administrative (Note 14)

4,902,355

2,145,223

14,918,783

4,900,724 Sales and Marketing

1,762,301

220,296

4,809,182

555,205 Depreciation and Amortization

680,056

5,752

1,945,186

67,191 Share-Based Compensation Expense

2,016,803

637,602

3,128,417

2,233,736 Total Expenses

9,361,515

3,008,873

24,801,568

7,756,856

















Income (Loss) From Operations

462,420

(454,535)

2,083,293

(1,194,202)

















Other Expense:















Interest expense, net

314,389

(3,671)

902,544

236,186 Realized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(6,204)

52,976

(1,141)

42,255 Other (income)

(96,888)

(22,874)

(275,729)

(54,059) RTO listing expense (Note 3(g))

-

-

-

4,702,604 Loss on settlement of accounts payable (Note 13(d))

-

-

-

96,340 Total Other Expense

211,297

26,431

625,674

5,023,326

















Income (Loss) before income taxes

251,123

(480,966)

1,457,619

(6,217,528) Provision for tax - current (Note 15)

2,172,429

546,409

5,889,961

1,381,096 Provision for tax - deferred (Note 15)

(198,954)

-

(351,177)

(1,381,096) Net (loss) for the period

$ (1,722,352)

$ (1,027,375)

$ (4,081,165)

$ (6,217,528)

















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

































Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)

28,932

141,291

219,821

(135,951) Net Comprehensive (Loss) for the Period

$ (1,693,420)

$ (886,084)

$ (3,861,344)

$ (6,353,479)

















Loss per share for the period















Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 16)

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.03)

($0.07)

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding















Basic and Diluted (Note 16)

135,503,007

117,349,580

133,098,596

92,274,805



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











Expressed in United States Dollars (unaudited)

Nine Months

Nine Months



Ended

Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018 Operating activities







Net (loss) for the period

$ (4,081,165)

$ (6,217,528) Add (deduct) non-cash items:







Share based payments (Note 13)

3,128,417

2,233,736 Depreciation and amortization (Note 7,8)

2,417,847

489,280 Loss on settlement of accounts payable

-

96,340 Share base payment to Carpincho shareholders on RTO

-

3,910,559 Settlement of AP for RSUs

-

346,206 Deferred tax liability (Note 15)

(198,954)

(390,435) Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

(759,856)

(1,157,898) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

-

- Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

-

- Non-cash interest expense

-

217,049









Net change in non-cash working capital







HST receivable

77,473

(72,831) Inventories (Note 5)

422,949

(518,556) Biological assets (Note 6)

380,263

351,869 Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 9)

(3,226,185)

(1,186,896) Long term deposits and other assets

(85,000)

(540,825) Accounts payable

2,832,431

381,694 Accrued expenses

559,030

(159,600) Income tax payable

5,737,738

197,252 Other liabilities

407,593

- Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

7,612,581

(2,020,584)









Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 7)

(12,682,554)

(7,381,223) Cash flow used in investing activities

(12,682,554)

(7,381,223)









Financing activities







Issuance of common shares and warrants (Note 13)

-

20,205,692 Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises (Note 13)

3,965,736

1,058,418 Share and warrant issuance costs

-

(2,309,453) Principal repayment on lease liabilities (Note 11)

(50,614)

(8,275) Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities

3,915,122

18,946,382









Net increase (decrease) in cash

(1,154,851)

9,544,575 Cash at beginning of the period

19,364,086

451,869 Net cash acquired on acquisition

-

34,678 Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(106,122)

(225,002) Cash at end of the period

$ 18,103,113

$ 9,806,120















SOURCE Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

For further information: LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations, mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com, (416) 519-2156 ext. 2230; Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler, Co-Chief Executive Officers, ir@planet13lasvegas.com

Related Links

https://planet13lasvegas.com/

