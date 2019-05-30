Planet 13 Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

May 30, 2019, 20:43 ET

  • Q1 Revenue of $13.8 million with the SuperStore now generating over $5 million per month in revenue.
  • SuperStore accounted for ~8.2% of all cannabis dispensary revenue for Nevada in January and February.
  • Q1 EBITDA of $1.3 million and Cash Flow from Operating Activities of $2.6 million.
  • Well capitalized with $20 million to complete all growth initiatives.

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Cannabis Entertainment Complex (the "SuperStore") monthly performance since opening November 1st, 2018.

30-Nov-18

31-Dec-18

31-Jan-19

28-Feb-19

31-Mar-19

30-Apr-19

Revenue

$

3,364,891

$

3,438,723

$

4,075,052

$

4,304,122

$

5,456,889

5,276,095

MoM Growth


2.2%

18.5%

5.6%

26.8%

-3.3%

Total Tickets

42,157

44,296

48,119

48,052

61,602

58,869

# of Days

30

31

31

28

31

30

Average Customers/Day

1,405

1,429

1,552

1,716

1,987

1,962

Avg Ticket

$

79.82

$

77.63

$

84.69

$

89.57

$

88.58

$

89.62

Total Visitors

55,433

68,422

70,133

67,900

98,659

96,659

Avg Visitors/Day

1,848

2,207

2,262

2,425

3,183

3,222

Visitor Conversion Rate

76%

65%

69%

71%

62%

61%













Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13 commented, "The SuperStore is now drawing over 3,000 visitors per day and generating over $5 million a month in revenue. For the first two months of 2019, the SuperStore accounted for ~8.2% of all cannabis dispensary sales in Nevada.1 We fully expect to generate additional growth at the SuperStore as we continue to execute awareness initiatives and complete Phase II of our expansion plan, which is designed to generate strong traffic and incremental, high-margin revenue. Other companies are starting to recognize the value of being in our store. In Q1 we made a focused effort to start leveraging the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore's unique sales platform, highlighted by our exclusive launch of the Tyson Ranch brand. In our view, the SuperStore will rapidly become the only place to launch a national brand synonymous with the entertainment and excitement that Las Vegas is known for. With roughly 70% of the customers coming through the SuperStore each month originating from out of state, we expect the value of the platform to increase as it becomes a proven launchpad for national brands and by building awareness of our brands across the U.S. in advance of out-of-state expansion."

Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO added, "We expect our new production facility to be completed in Q3, which will enable us to expand sales of our current in-house brands – Medizin, TRENDI, and Leaf & Vine – and add more valuable brands to the portfolio. Our goal over time is to maintain a broad selection of third-party brands in the SuperStore, while incrementally growing the percentage of sales generated from wholly owned brands, to drive continual improvements in margin. With the launch of our fourth wholly-owned brand, Planet M, we are also actively exploring opportunities to take these highly successful brands into other dispensaries in Nevada as well as across the U.S. on a wholesale basis, as part of our long-term objective to be a premium retailer and cannabis brands company not only in Nevada, but in other key cannabis markets nationally."

Financial Highlights – Q1 – 2019

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended March 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted

  • Revenues were $13.8 million as compared to $3.6 million, an increase of 286%
  • Gross profit before biological adjustments was $7.4 million or 53.8% as compared $1.6 million or 45.7%, an increase of 354%
  • Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense, were $5.9 million as compared to $1.2 million, an increase of 388%
  • Net loss of $1.2 million as compared to a net profit of $12,741
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $667,563

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $20.2 million as compared to $19.4 million
  • Total assets of $55.5 million as compared to $44.9 million, an increase of 24%
  • Total liabilities of $17.7 million as compared to $7.0 million, an increase of 151%

Q1 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 (the "MD&A").  

  • Between February 28 and March 11, 2019, the Company started construction on Phase II of the Superstore consisting of a restaurant, a consumer facing production facility, a CBD store and an event center.
  • On March 14, 2019, Planet 13 teamed-up with boxing legend Mike Tyson to launch Tyson Ranch exclusively at Planet 13 SuperStore.
  • On April 3, 2019, Planet 13 launched Leaf & Vine, a line of high CBD:THC vapes and concentrates.
  • On May 24, 2019, Planet 13 announced upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market.
  • On May 29, 2019, Planet 13 announced national launch of Planet M CBD Brand.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018. For further information regarding the Company's financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2019 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website https://www.planet13holdings.com.

Expressed in USD$

Three Months

Three Months


Three Months


Ended

Ended

Percentage

Ended

Percentage

Mar-31-2019

Mar-31-2018

Change

Dec-31-2018

Change

Revenue








Revenues, net of discounts

13,836,063

3,587,542

285.7%

8,279,698

67.1%

Cost of Goods Sold

(6,393,446)

(1,948,174)

228.2%

(4,110,064)

55.6%

Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment

7,442,617

1,639,368

354.0%

4,169,634

78.5%

Gross Profit Margin %

53.8%

45.7%


50.4%

Realized fair value amounts included in COGS

(346,062)

(587,834)

(41.1%)

(675,419)

(48.8%)

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

358,771

656,208

(45.3%)

750,879

(52.2%)

Gross profit

7,455,327

1,707,742

336.6%

4,245,094

75.6%

Gross Profit Margin %

53.9%

47.6%


51.3%











Expenses








General and Administrative

4,540,220

1,110,973

308.7%

4,788,076

(5.2%)

Sales and Marketing

1,402,129

105,546

1228.5%

1,151,010

21.8%

Depreciation and Amortization

597,089

32,363

1745.0%

332,925

79.3%

Share based payments

572,352

-

na

367,497

55.7%

Total Expenses

7,111,790

1,248,882

469.5%

6,639,508

7.1%










Income (Loss) From Operations 

343,537

458,860

(25.1%)

(2,394,414)

(114.3%)










Other (Income) Expense:








Interest Expense, net

215,699

118,452

82.1%

5,674

3701.5%

Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss)

2,725

-

na

330

725.8%

Other income

(17,163)

(12,968)

na

(80,285)

(78.6%)

Loss on settlement of accounts payable

-

-

na

96,341

na

Total Other (Income) Expense

201,261

105,484

90.8%

22,060

812.3%










Income (loss) for the period before tax

142,276

353,376

(59.7%)

(2,416,474)

(105.9%)

Provision for tax - current

1,565,619

340,635

359.6%

889,066

76.1%

Income (Loss) for the period

(1,423,343)

12,741

(11271.0%)

(3,305,540)

(56.9%)










Other Comprehensive (loss)








Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss 








Foreign exchange translation adjustment

273,205

-


(666,970)

Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period

(1,150,138)

12,741


(3,972,510)

Loss per share for the period








Basic and fully diluted loss per share

($0.01)

$0.00


($0.03)











Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding








Basic and fully diluted

129,467,108

75,000,000


128,166,081











Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months 

Three Months 


Three Months 


Ended

Ended

Percentage

Ended

Percentage

Mar-31-2019

Mar-31-2018

Change

Dec-31-2018

Change

EBITDA








Profit (loss) before taxes

142,276

353,376

(59.7%)

(2,416,474)

(105.9%)

Add back:








Net change in Inventory Bio Asset valuation

38,623

353,843

(89.1%)

(75,459)

(151.2%)

Net change in fair value inventory adjustments

(72,643)

(306,782)

(76.3%)

-

na

Non-cash share based payments

572,352

-

na

367,497

55.7%

Depreciation and amortization

597,089

32,363

1745.0%

332,925

79.3%

Depreciation included in COGS

(157,297)

129,279

(221.7%)

(163,872)

(4.0%)

Interest and non-operating expense (income)

201,261

105,484

90.8%

22,060

812.3%










EBITDA

1,321,661

667,563

98.0%

(1,933,323)

(168.4%)

Margin

9.6%

18.6%





Summary of Quarterly Results

Three months ended

Mar-31-2019

Dec-31-2018

Sep-30-2018

Jun-30-2018

Mar-31-2018

Dec-31-2017

Sep-30-2017

Jun-30-2017

Mar-31-2017

Dec-31-2016

Sep-30-2016

US$










Total revenue

13,836,063

8,279,698

4,896,191

4,403,324

3,587,542

3,382,717

3,025,048

1,461,782

1,134,434

840,009

499,860

Net income (loss) 

(1,423,343)

(3,305,540)

(824,916)

(6,605,989)

12,741

259,493

(185,632)

22,209

(698,585)

(660,597)

(424,386)

Comprehensive Net Income (loss)

(1,150,138)

(3,972,510)

(683,625)

(6,883,229)

12,741

259,493

(185,632)

22,209

(698,585)

(660,597)

(424,386)

Net Income (loss) per share

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.07)

0.00

 n/a 

 n/a 

 n/a 

 n/a 

 n/a 

 n/a 

Total assets

55,510,677

44,945,306

26,854,931

26,942,786

9,081,603

7,657,047

7,546,186

7,463,866

6,836,301

5,062,394

5,177,915

Total liabilities

17,656,059

7,040,566

4,857,506

5,957,754

8,314,441

10,839,575

11,680,362

11,760,007

10,986,251

8,365,209

8,538,183

Working capital

19,539,822

20,982,049

11,757,401

17,236,373

1,344,989

1,197,763

2,178,498

2,218,708

1,670,162

(536,659)

254,038

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-












Outstanding Shares

As at the date of this report, the Company had 79,086,246 common shares and 55,232,940 class A convertible, restricted voting shares issued and outstanding for a total of 134,319,186 shares outstanding.  There were 875,000 options issued and outstanding of which 354,883 have fully vested.  There were 18,086,742 warrants outstanding and 3,444,905 RSU's outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at December 31, 2018 and at the date of this report.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.  The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO. 

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: May 31, 2019 | Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
(Available for 2 weeks)
Reference Number: 611654
Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/2EmDEUh

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate to, among other things, future expansion plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through its subsidiary MMDC. Local state laws where MMDC operates permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Expressed in United States Dollars

As at

As at


March 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

Assets




Current Assets




Cash 

$

20,161,253

$

19,364,086

HST receivable

117,333

101,831

Inventories (Note 5)

5,198,723

5,322,111

Biological assets (Note 6)

876,554

915,177

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 9)

1,782,527

1,391,278

Total Current Assets

28,136,390

27,094,483






Property and equipment (Note 7)

18,782,929

17,256,484

Right of use assets (Note 8)

7,952,019

-

Long-term deposits and other assets 

639,339

594,339


27,374,287

17,850,823

Total Assets

$

55,510,677

$

44,945,306






Liabilities




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$

2,400,103

$

1,720,721

Accrued expenses

1,806,234

1,306,145

Income taxes payable

3,506,231

2,187,109

Notes payable - current portion (Note 10)

884,000

884,000

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 11)

-

14,459

Total Current Liabilities

8,596,568

6,112,434






Long -term lease liabilities (Note 11)

8,342,138

29,768

Deferred rent (Note 12)

-

427,508

Deferred tax liability (Note 15)

717,353

470,856


9,059,491

928,132

Total Liabilities

17,656,059

7,040,566






Shareholders' Equity




Share capital (Note 13)

44,774,892

42,460,824

Restricted share units (Note 13)

1,807,341

2,800,335

Warrants (Note 13)

6,747,387

7,046,843

Option reserve (Note 13)

384,289

305,890

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(529,715)

(802,920)

Deficit

(15,329,576)

(13,906,232)

Total Shareholders' Equity

37,854,618

37,904,740

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

55,510,677

$

44,945,306






See accompanying notes




Nature of operations (Note 1)




Restatement  (Note 3 (f))




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



As Restated





(Note 3 (f))

Expressed in United States Dollars

Three months

Three months


Ended

Ended


March 31,

March 31,


2019

2018

Revenue




Revenues, net of discounts

$

13,836,063

$

3,587,542

Cost of Goods Sold (Note 6)

(6,393,446)

(1,948,174)

Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment

7,442,617

1,639,368

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

(346,062)

(587,834)

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

358,771

656,208

Gross Profit

7,455,326

1,707,742






Expenses




General and Administrative (Note 14)

4,540,220

1,110,973

Sales and Marketing

1,402,129

105,546

Depreciation and Amortization

597,089

32,363

Share-Based Compensation Expense

572,352

-

Total Expenses

7,111,790

1,248,882






Income (Loss) From Operations 

343,536

458,860






Other Expense:




Interest expense, net

215,699

118,452

Realized foreign exchange loss

2,725

-

Other (income) expense

(17,163)

(12,968)

Total Other Expense

201,261

105,484






Income (Loss) before income taxes

142,275

353,376

Provision for tax - current (Note 15)

1,319,122

320,594

Provision for tax - deferred (Note 15)

246,497

20,041

Net Loss for the period

$

(1,423,344)

$

12,741






Other Comprehensive Loss










Foreign exchange translation loss

273,205

-

Net Comprehensive Loss for the period

$

(1,150,139)

$

12,741






Loss per share for the period




Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 16)

($0.01)

$0.00






Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding




Basic and Diluted (Note 16)

129,467,108

75,000,000






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



As Restated





(Note 3 (f))

Expressed in United States Dollars (unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months


Ended

Ended


March 31,

March 31, 


2019

2018

Operating activities




Net income (loss) for the period

$

(1,423,344)

$

12,741

Add (deduct) non-cash items:




Share based payments (Note 13)

572,352

-

Depreciation and amortization (Note 7,8)

754,384

161,815

Deferred tax liability (Note 15)

246,497

20,041

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

346,062

587,834

Unrealized fair value gain on grwth of biological assets

(358,771)

(656,208)

Non-cash interest expense

215,699

89,029






Net change in non-cash working capital




HST receivable

(15,502)

-

Inventories (Note 5)

(222,674)

(1,130,482)

Biological assets (Note 6)

397,394

1,010,051

Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 9)

(391,249)

(487,046)

Long term deposits and other assets

(45,000)

-

Accounts payable 

679,381

(163,151)

Accrued expenses

500,090

332,911

Income tax payable

1,319,122

320,594

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

2,574,441

98,129






Investing activities




Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 7)

(2,202,345)

(53,226)

Cash flow used in investing activities

(2,202,345)

(53,226)






Financing activities




Issuance of shares on warrant exercise (Note 13)

527,665

-

Payment on lease liabilities (Note 11)

(375,799)

(3,536)

Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities

151,866

(3,536)






Net increase (decrease) in cash 

523,962

41,367

Cash at beginning of the period

19,364,086

451,869

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

273,205

-

Cash at end of the period

$

20,161,253

$

493,236






SOURCE Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

For further information: LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations, mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com, (416) 519-2156 ext. 2230; Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler, Co-Chief Executive Officers, ir@planet13lasvegas.com

