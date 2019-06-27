Planet 13 Announces Continuance under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada based cannabis company, announces the continuance of the Company out of the federal jurisdiction under the Canada Business Corporations Act and into the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Continuance"), and the adoption of the new Articles (the "Articles"). The Continuance was approved by shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2019. Copies of the certificate of continuation and the Articles have been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

