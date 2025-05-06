Plan Summer and Winter Adventures at Whistler Blackcomb Before Epic Pass Prices Go Up May 26

May 26 is the last chance for the lowest Epic Pass and EDGE Card price of the year

Epic Pass unlocks access to Whistler Blackcomb year-round; Scenic PEAK 2 PEAK gondola rides and exclusive savings on lodging, dining and bike rentals among the many summer benefits for Pass Holders

WHISTLER, BC, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Your Epic Pass is not just for winter experiences. As Whistler Blackcomb transitions from snow-covered slopes into stunning hiking and biking trails, 2025/26 Epic Pass Holders will get exclusive summer discounts while locking in their winter adventure at the lowest price. Epic Pass prices increase May 26, so now is the best time to make your summer and winter travel plans.

In addition to being the last chance to get the lowest price on Epic Passes, May 26 is also the last chance to receive two Buddy Tickets and six Ski With a Friend Tickets with an Epic Pass. A Buddy Ticket offers up to 45% savings on a lift ticket to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. May 26 is also the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass with just $49 down. Pay $49 at the time of purchase, with the remainder of the purchase due mid-September. Also, May 26 is the last chance for 5- and 10-day EDGE Card Holders to receive one bonus day of Early Season Skiing and Riding.

Experience summer in the mountains at North America's 'Most Beautiful' Mountain Resort, Whistler Blackcomb which opens May 16 for the summer season. It is a haven featuring North America's largest bike park, sightseeing trails with jaw-dropping vistas, ancient glaciers, alpine lakes and wildflowers. With Epic Mountain Rewards, 2025/26 Epic Pass Holders receive scenic PEAK 2 PEAK gondola rides, 20% off bike rentals and 20% off at the weekly Mountain Top Summer Feast.

New this summer atop Whistler Mountain, wellness event Nourish will bring yoga classes, guided meditation, sound baths, cooking classes, speaker series and more, hosted in an immersive geometric dome. Forged Axe Throwing will bring a Canadian classic to the alpine with axe throwing sessions on weekends. It's all part of Whistler Blackcomb's epic and unrivaled Summer Alpine Experience. Don't skip the Whistler Summer Concert Series featuring an impressive lineup of free outdoor concerts in Whistler Olympic Plaza. Even better, Pass Holders unlock the biggest savings during Vail Resorts' Summer Escape Lodging Sale, with an extra 20% off already discounted rates at hotels, chalets, and residences through May 12. Stay for winter to experience Whistler Blackcomb in a new way with Wonder Routes, a network of trails, waypoints and stops to discover different terrain based on the type of day skiers and riders want to experience. Immersive options include Top of the World, Alpine Sampler, Super Blues and Après Route.

Compare 2025/26 Epic Pass options to find the right Pass before prices increase May 26. Pay at your own pace with $0 down through Epic FlexPay, and spread the cost with low monthly payments with 0% APR. Whether planning to ski or ride one day or every day next season, everyone can save with an Epic Pass.

I plan to ski or ride just a few days: Instead of buying lift tickets, choose one to ten days of skiing or riding exclusively at Whistler Blackcomb and save up to 65% with a Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass (from $98 CAD/day ) . Offering deep discounts exclusive to residents of Canada and Washington state , the EDGE Card (from $85 CAD/day) lets you choose between 2, 5, or 10 days to use during the 2025/26 winter season and offers exclusive on-mountain perks and benefits. 5 and 10 day EDGE Card Holders will receive one bonus day of Early Season Skiing and Riding if purchased by May 26 .

The Whistler Blackcomb Pack is a program that provides five days of free skiing and riding at Whistler Blackcomb for Canadian and children enrolled in Kindergarten through Grade 5 during the 2025/26 winter season. Thank you for your service: Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the United States Uniformed Forces are currently eligible for the Epic Military Pass. Specialty Passes are available for active and retired Military and their dependents ( $185 USD ), and for Veterans and their dependents ( $601 USD ), with unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated mountains.

