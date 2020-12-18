PLAN Completes 2020 Summer Exploration Program with Positive Results at Heffley Creek Property

A total of 271 rock samples have submitted for analysis and all results have been received to date. Of the 271 samples, 84 (31%) returned values greater than 0.1% nickel and 43 (15.9%) of those samples returned values greater than 0.2% nickel, with the highest value being 0.27% nickel. The results are illustrated on Figure 1.

Of the 271 rock samples, 59 (21.8%) samples returned values greater than 0.2% chromium and 13 (4.8%) of those samples returned values greater than 0.4 % chromium with the highest values being 0.66% chromium. The results are illustrated on Figure 2.

Figures 1 and 2 illustrates the coincident anomalous nickel and chromium sample locations in an area ranging from 150 to 350 metres in width and 600 to 800 metres in length. The anomalous area is still open along strike to the south into an area of little outcrop. This anomalous trend is coincident with the previously identified nickel in soil anomaly reported on August 5, 2020.

The anomalous nickel and chromium grab samples were collected in altered leuco-gabbro and serpentinite rocks. There are 2 anomalous nickel – chromium samples (+ 0.1 % Ni and + 0.1% Cr) 500 metres to the south along this trend. The area between the 2 anomalous trends will be sampled in detail in the future, but with the lack of outcrop in this area and the beginning of snow fall at the high elevation of the area, this work will commence in the Spring of 2021.

All rock samples were also analyzed for gold. A total of 9 (3.3%) grab samples returned values over 0.1 g/t gold with the highest grab sample returned 0.6 g/t gold. Figure 3 illustrates the location of the anomalous gold samples within an area approximately 200 metres wide by 800 metres long with abundant quartz boulders and gabbroic bedrock with quartz stringers and veins. There is no correlation with gold and the nickel – chromium.

All samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

"I am very pleased with the results of the overall summer exploration program with the discovery of the nickel - chromium soil anomaly, then verifying the soil anomaly with rock sampling and then defining of the nickel – chromium anomaly in width and in length" indicated Dwayne Melrose, Director and Technical Advisor for PLAN. "There are still remaining identified nickel – chromium samples outside of the main anomalous area plus the elevated gold samples that have to be followed up in 2021. All data from the summer program will be complied and interpreted to define the 2021 summer exploration program."

"The discovery of anomalous chromium values of up to 0.66% in conjunction with the nickel values increases the value of the rock. Stainless steels contain at least 10.5% chromium, so there is a robust market for nickel and chromium. PLAN will begin the process of applying for a drill permit in January 2021," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

As part of the check analysis program, 62 rock samples selected and were re-analyzed using Whole Rock Fusion/X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF) at the ALS Canada metallurgical facility in Kamloops. XRF reported an increase of chromium content compared to the 4 acid digestion ICP that was initially used. To verify the chromium results and as a further check, all rock samples were then subjected to Whole Rock Fusion/X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF) and conducted by ALS Canada Geochemical Division. The comparison of the XRF results with the original 62 XRF check samples have a very high repeatability. When comparing the two analytical methods for chromium results, the XRF values on average returned higher chromium values at an average ratio of 1.6 times. As the XRF method is a more precise method, all chromium results reported in this release and in the future will be based of the XRF analytical method.

Analyses were completed by the Metallurgical division and also the Geochemical division of ALS Canada. Base metal contents were measured by aqua-regia digestion and analysis on ICP-AES. The Precious Metals analyses were completed on all samples using fire assay fusion followed by AA finish (Au) or ICP finish (Pt and Pd) to measure gold, platinum, and palladium. Silver was measured using aqua regia digestion. All rock samples were also analyzed by 14 element Whole Rock Fusion/X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF).

Dwayne Melrose, P. GEO, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Update on Testing with University of Alberta

PLAN received written notification from the University of Alberta that due to access restrictions effective from December 14, 2020 through to a minimum of January 11, 2021, no testing work can be completed on the five tests which were contracted for completion with U of A as announced in a news release on August 20, 2020. "While this news is disappointing, we recognize that the safety of research staff is paramount during these unprecedent times. PLAN will evaluate other options to accelerate final testing of its PozGlass SCM product. PozGlass SCM was developed by PLAN to replace fly ash in concrete," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

For further information: or investor relations inquiries, please contact us: 1-800-910-3072, [email protected], www.progressiveplanet.ca