Plan an escape to wine country with Wine Country Ontario's 2022/23 Travel Guide

The 2022/23 edition of the Guide launches on May 4 th in the Early Summer Issue of LCBO's Food & Drink Magazine and is also available at participating wineries and Ontario Tourism Information Centres. The interactive, digital version of the Guide is available on winecountryontario.ca .

In addition to winery listings, the Travel Guide highlights where to stay, dine and play in each of the regions. Consumers looking to map out their journey can also visit winecountryontario.ca and use the mobile-friendly Trip Planner tool. They can simply choose the region they plan to visit and select the wineries, restaurants and accommodations to include in order to build a custom itinerary, which can be printed or shared.

"This year's Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide is an invitation to explore our world class winegrowing regions and experience the magic of wine country – all right in our own backyard," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of Marketing at the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "There has never been a better time to celebrate the taste of home with our globally acclaimed cool climate Ontario VQA wines."

The most comprehensive edition to date, featuring 145 Ontario VQA wineries, the 2022/23 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide introduces four new VQA winery listings from across the province:

Prince Edward County: Lighthall Vineyards, Stanners Vineyard

Emerging Regions: Inasphere Wines

Niagara Escarpment & Area: Wending Home Estate Winery

Consumers are encouraged to connect and share how they are using the Travel Guide by tagging @winecountryont and using the hashtag #GotTheGuide.

About the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario:

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA wines of Ontario – both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions – from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand trademark of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

For further information: Media contact: Magdalena Kaiser, Director of Public Relations - Marketing & Tourism, Wine Marketing Association of Ontario, T: 905.246.1922, E: [email protected]