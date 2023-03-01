TORONTO, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Pizza Salvatoré , an industry leading pizza and poutine delivery company in Canada, has selected insights-led customer engagement platform MoEngage to provide personalized customer experiences across channels like email, SMS, mobile push notifications,in-app messaging, web, and more. Gaining deeper insights into its growing customer base is essential as Pizza Salvatoré accelerates its growth plans across Canada.

Pizza Salvatoré Selects MoEngage to Power its Multichannel Personalization and Growth Strategy

Pizza Salvatoré currently operates 65 locations across Canada within the provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. For the last two years, the company has witnessed a strong growth trajectory, opening a new pizzeria every 14 days. By 2027, the company expects to open nearly 500 locations. With Pizza Salvatoré's rapid growth and expansion, comes the need for a sophisticated customer engagement technology platform that can scale to meet its customers' multichannel personalization expectations.

"Engaging with our customers in a meaningful way – whether in-person at our restaurants or online across our digital channels – is critical for our business growth and retention strategy," said Xavier Leport, Marketing Directeur at Pizza Salvatoré. As we continue to grow and expand across Canada, MoEngage will help us scale our multichannel personalization strategy so that every individual has a great customer experience – no matter where they are engaging."

Pizza Salvatoré's primary objective is simple: to offer the most delicious products to everyone who chooses to order from them, and to impact their customers with their exceptional service. Part of Pizza Salvatoré's goal in delivering an exceptional service includes offering an exceptional customer experience. With MoEngage, Pizza Salvatoré will be able to improve its analytics and customer engagement strategy by leveraging deep insights on its customers base, deploying dynamic segmentation capabilities, and fueling multichannel marketing solutions for hyper-personalized campaigns. MoEngage's rich personalization capabilities will help Pizza Salvatoré provide customized offers and recommendations based on customers' behaviors, preferences or geolocation, and support its onboarding and retention campaigns across the customer journey.

"Personalization and cross-channel marketing are no longer a nice to have, but a critical requirement for companies who want to meet and exceed their growth goals and deliver a great customer experience," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO at MoEngage. "We're thrilled to work with Pizza Salvatoré, and we're excited to support their personalization strategy as they continue to expand in the Canadian market."

About Pizza Salvatoré

Founded in 1964, Pizza Salvatoré is a Canadian, third-generation family business, now recognized as an industry leading pizza and poutine delivery company in each of the markets in which they operate. The business currently operates 65 locations and continues to expand rapidly, opening a new pizzeria every 14 days, as they've done consistently for the last 2 years.

Pizza Salvatoré's primary objective is simple: to offer the most delicious products to everyone who chooses to order from them, and to impact their customers with their exceptional service. In staying true to this simple formula, they've managed to scale to a company with 2,000+ team members and 50% higher sales, on average, than other national leading pizza companies.

To learn more, visit: www.salvatore.com .

