TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza is honouring an incredible season that inspired pride and passion by giving away Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s favourite pizza to all of Canada!

On Monday, November 3, fans can redeem one free small cheese pizza through the Pizza Pizza app with code 'PLAKATA' or in-restaurant with any purchase. Why cheese? Because that's Vladdy's favourite!

Ahead of the postseason, Pizza Pizza, the only national Canadian pizzeria, teamed up with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a partnership that brought together a beloved Canadian food staple and one of the country's biggest sports superstars. The collaboration gave fans something to rally around with Vladdy's Big Deal, a huge XXL three-topping pizza for $19.99.

"This is a super memorable moment for Canadian baseball and pizza fans," said Adrian Fuoco, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Pizza Limited. "We wanted to share in Vladdy Jr.'s success and give back across our country. What better way to do that than with free pizza?"

Pizza Pizza is proud to bring Canadians together over a shared love of sports, community and great pizza. Fans are encouraged to join in, enjoy their free pie, and celebrate an extraordinary season.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario, Pizza Pizza Limited is Canada's leading national quick-service pizza brand, with more than 775 locations across the country. Known for quality ingredients, customer service, and innovation, Pizza Pizza is driven by its brand promise: Everyone Deserves Pizza. Learn more at www.pizzapizza.ca and follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

