Pizza Nova Wins Best Pizza in Toronto Star Reader's Choice Awards

"Thank you for voting us Best Pizza! We are truly honored to be recognized as the Diamond winner in this very competitive category. We continue to be passionate about the quality of our ingredients and the love that we put into every pizza we make. We want to congratulate our fellow nominees and wish them well during these trying times. We are so very thankful that you've tasted the difference and voted for us." Domenic Primucci, president.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. Lauded for their community work, they specialize in fresh toppings, and offer a wide range of menu items including salads, lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, FOCACCIA BARESE™ and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Italian Peeled Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

