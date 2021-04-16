Pizza Nova to launch HONEY STINGER Signature Pizza

"With the rise of flavour forward toppings, we were excited to partner with Mike's Hot Honey for the launch of our new Honey Stinger. Made of raw wildflower honey from New York State, infused with Brazilian chilies - this honey is non-GMO and delivers on our Puro Promise of sourcing high-quality products that do not compromise on taste", says Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova. "Although we decided to debut with one signature pizza, the flavour combinations are limitless and it's creating quite a buzz".

While available for retail purchase only in the US, customers will be able to purchase Mike's Hot Honey north of the border at all 144 Pizza Nova locations. Both the 12oz bottle and the 1oz Honey Cup will be available for customers to drizzle on their own pizza creations.

"I started Mike's Hot Honey out of a pizzeria where I worked in Brooklyn. And I'm excited to share the experience of drizzling Mike's Hot Honey on pizza with Canadians through our partnership with Pizza Nova, one of Canada's most iconic pizza brands."

Voted the 'Best Pizza of 2020' by the Toronto Star, Pizza Nova uses only the finest ingredients, sourced from farmers and producers who share its commitment to quality. It offers a number of freshly-baked pizzas, including classic, white and pesto, and topped with ingredients like sautéed spinach, grilled zucchini, sundried black olives, and Italian-style hot peppers.



About Pizza Nova

Voted Best Pizza of 2020! Pizza Nova, founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has helped over 144 families open and operate their own Pizza Nova store in Southern Ontario. They are well recognized for their community involvement and passion for Italian Food with a focus on the ingredients and traditional preparation methods that create it. Pizza Nova offers a variety of fresh toppings, and a wide range of menu items including lasagna, meatballs, chicken wings, Italian sandwiches, FOCACCIA BARESE™, salads, panzerottis and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Hot Sfilatello, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. The addition of plant-based pepperoni was launched in early 2021, providing more options to serve flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com and follow @pizzanova on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Mike's Hot Honey

Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey. Founded in 2010 by Mike Kurtz, the brand was born from a desire to create and share the highest quality honey infused with chili peppers. Mike began drizzling his signature hot honey on pizzas at the pizzeria where he worked, and customers started to ask if they could buy bottles to take home. Mike's Hot Honey became a word-of-mouth sensation, sparking the creation of a new category of honey and can now be purchased in Canada at all 144 Pizza Nova locations.

