Pizza Nova's That's Amore Pizza for Kids is back this May

"Despite having to cancel our one-day event last year, we are excited to announce that our That's Amore Pizza for Kids event is back. In spite of the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID 19, we are executing our event in a way that will not only involve our customers and raise money for the kids, but will also continue to keep our communities safe. This year, during the month of May, 50 cents from every dip sold will be donated to Variety, the Children's Charity of Ontario", says Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova.

Variety Ontario prides itself on enriching the lives of thousands of children living with physical and mental disabilities by providing an accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome. Over the past 20 years, Pizza Nova has raised over $1.6 million for the Variety Community and is looking to make this year's event a success generating further awareness to help kids stay active and keep them in amazing programs despite the pandemic!

"During this past year of daunting challenges for many, we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of Pizza Nova," said Karen Stintz, President & CEO. "Now more than ever, kids with a disability need our support. Before the pandemic, 52% of children with a disability reported they had no friends. Now, these kids are even more at risk and our families are struggling financially. Pizza Nova's commitment throughout the month of May will make sure kids can still play well into the future."

"This May, we invite everyone to add a dip to their order and help make a difference!"

About Pizza Nova

Voted Best Pizza of 2020! Pizza Nova, founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has helped over 144 families open and operate their own Pizza Nova store in Southern Ontario. They are well recognized for their community involvement and passion for Italian Food with a focus on the ingredients and traditional preparation methods that create it. Pizza Nova offers a variety of fresh toppings, and a wide range of menu items including lasagna, meatballs, chicken wings, Italian sandwiches, FOCACCIA BARESE™, salads, panzerottis and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Hot Sfilatello, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. The addition of plant-based pepperoni was launched in early 2021, providing more options to serve flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com and follow @pizzanova on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. For further information contact Tina Sinfarosa at 416-439-0000 or [email protected].

About Variety the Children's Charity Ontario

For 72 years Variety – The Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact in the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety's specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety's kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit www.varietyontario.ca

SOURCE Pizza Nova

For further information: Lynda Elmy, Director, Communications, 647-272-7061, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pizzanova.com

