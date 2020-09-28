Pizza Nova raises $120,000 for Variety - the Children's Charity of Ontario

"When we had to cancel our Pizza Nova That's Amore Pizza for Kids, we were determined to try to find another way to help the kids", commented Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova. "We reached out to some of our valued suppliers; Coca-Cola, Atlantic Packaging, Saputo and Maple Leaf Foods to see if they would help us, and together we were able to generate $120,000 for the Variety community. I'm grateful to our partners because these kids need our help and without their generosity we wouldn't be here today."

"When Domenic called, and it was agreed that we could not move forward with the event, it was with a heavy heart because this would have been our 21st annual That's Amore Kids Day and we rely on these funds to support the Variety families. When he mentioned that he still wanted to do a little something, we did not anticipate this. This, is not a little something this is a lot of something so thank you as this will go a long way to help our families," expressed an emotional Karen Stintz, President and CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Ontario.

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit us at www.pizzanova.com.

For more information about Variety – the Children's Charity of Ontario or to find out how to get involved, visit their website at www.varietyontario.ca.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. Lauded for their community work, they specialize in fresh toppings, and offer a wide range of menu items including salads, lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, FOCACCIA BARESE™ and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Italian Peeled Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

About Variety the Children's Charity Ontario

For 72 years Variety – The Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact in the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety's specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety's kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety and in their own communities. Visit www.varietyontario.ca

SOURCE Pizza Nova

For further information: Marylyn Batthish at (416)-439-0051 or [email protected]

Related Links

www.pizzanova.com

