Pizza Nova opens a third location in Oshawa

Pizza Nova continues honour Italy's heritage and culinary traditions with the food they make. "Our passion for Italian food is what inspired our first Pizza Nova location in 1963 and since then we've grown to over 140 locations throughout Ontario. Each of our locations continues to use our family recipes, traditional preparation methods (pizza makers not conveyer belts) and sourcing of the freshest, locally grown ingredients so our customers can "Taste the Difference" in our artisan pizza. We greet our guests with a "Ciao" and strive to provide everyone a welcoming family experience, says Domenic Primucci President of Pizza Nova.

For over 58 years, Pizza Nova has been sharing the love and bringing its value of community to life by way of supporting non profits such as Variety – The Children's Charity of Ontario, Villa Charities and Student Nutrition Ontario with programs like That's Amore Pizza for Kids and Coins for Breakfast. To date, Pizza Nova has successfully raised over 3 Million dollars for such charities, not to mention the countless food donations contributed, including the front-line worker community during these challenging times brought on by COVID-19. That's how together, Pizza Nova makes a difference.

Voted Best Pizza of 2020! Pizza Nova, founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has helped over 144 families open and operate their own Pizza Nova store in Southern Ontario. They are well recognized for their community involvement and passion for Italian Food with a focus on the ingredients and traditional preparation methods that create it. Pizza Nova offers a variety of fresh toppings, and a wide range of menu items including lasagna, meatballs, chicken wings, Italian sandwiches, FOCACCIA BARESE™, salads, panzerottis and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Hot Sfilatello, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. The addition of plant-based pepperoni was launched in early 2021, providing more options to serve flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

