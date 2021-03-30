Pizza Nova donates $22,000 for Student Nutrition Ontario!

"We strongly believe that healthy eating is important, especially for children which is why we insist on making food with quality ingredients and love. Our 'Coins for Breakfast Program' allows the Pizza Nova community to raise money for Student Nutrition Ontario, so children can continue to have access to nutritious foods and build a supportive community for student success across Ontario. We are grateful to our customers for their generosity throughout the years, helping children in need be well fed and able to excel at school!"- Domenic President, President of Pizza Nova.

While things are a little different this year, SNO continues to work hard so that Nutrition Programs remain in schools across the province. Students are served individually pre-packaged meals to ensure their safety as well as that of the many volunteers that help to make the program a success.

"Pizza Nova's generous donation, through the 'Coins for Breakfast Program', could not have come at a better time. This year has been incredibly challenging for many families because of COVID-19. With children back in school Nutrition Programs play a crucial role in helping ensure they always have access to the nourishment they need." – Catherine Parsonage, Toronto Foundation for Student Success

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit us at www.pizzanova.com

For more information about Student Nutrition Ontario, visit their website at https://www.studentnutritionontariotoronto.ca

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has helped over 144 families open and operate their own Pizza Nova store in Southern Ontario. They are well recognized for their community involvement and passion for Italian Food with a focus on the ingredients and traditional preparation methods that create it. Pizza Nova offers a variety of fresh toppings, and a wide range of menu items including lasagna, meatballs, chicken wings, Italian sandwiches, FOCACCIA BARESE™, salads, panzerottis and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Hot Sfilatello, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. The addition of plant-based pepperoni was launched in early 2021, providing more options to serve flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

About Student Nutrition Ontario

At Student Nutrition Ontario, we stand for community, collaboration, and student success. We empower communities to address local needs and ensure that every student has access to nutritious foods, learns to make healthy choices, and is able to succeed. For further information contact Cristina Caruso, Communications & Development Specialist, Toronto Foundation for Student Success [email protected]

SOURCE Pizza Nova

For further information: Marylyn Batthish at (416)-439-0051 or [email protected]

Related Links

www.pizzanova.com

