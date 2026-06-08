Pizza 73 Turns Gas Price Pain into Pizza Gain with Pump Relief Pizza

New summer promotion lowers pizza prices as gas prices rise across Canada

CALGARY, AB, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Gas prices may be climbing, but Pizza 73 is helping Albertans turn gas-guzzling into pizza-guzzling this summer. The Edmonton-born pizza chain's new Pump Relief Pizza campaign will see the cost of a featured XXL 1-Topper Pizza decrease as gas prices increase, turning pain at the pump into pizza on the table.

Pizza 73's Pump Relief Pizza campaign ties the price of a featured XXL 1-Topper Pizza to gas price trends, with pizza prices decreasing as gas prices increase.

Starting June 8, Pizza 73 will announce a new weekly price every Monday based on current gas price trends. The higher gas prices climb, the lower the pizza price drops, offering Albertans timely relief during periods of rising costs, with the simple goal of making one routine decision a little more affordable.

"While we can't control what happens at the gas pump, we can control the value we offer our customers," says Adam Williamson, Marketing Director at Pizza 73. "Pump Relief Pizza is a simple way for us to respond to rising gas prices by putting savings back into the hands of Albertans."

From summer road trips and weekends at the lake to daily commutes across the city, rising gas prices are top of mind for many Albertans. Pizza 73 is offering relief by proving that when gas goes up, pizza prices go down.

Pump Relief Pizza runs from June 8 through July 26 and is available exclusively through the Pizza 73 website and app. The featured XXL 1-Topper Pizza price starts at $21.99, with weekly price updates announced every Monday throughout the promotion.

This offer is available throughout Western Canada at participating Pizza 73 locations in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

For more information and weekly pricing updates, visit www.pizza73.com or follow Pizza 73 on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Pizza 73

Pizza 73 was founded in 1985 in Edmonton, Alberta, and remains proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Today, the brand has more than 100 locations across Western Canada. Guided by its promise of delivering a better meal at a better deal, Pizza 73 has been serving Western Canadians for over 40 years. Its mission is to make every occasion with Pizza 73 enjoyable and memorable by offering high-quality food, great value and reliable service.

SOURCE Pizza 73

Media Contact: Blake Marczuk, Worthington PR & Story, For Pizza 73, 403.915.8260, [email protected]; Eve Workman, Worthington PR & Story, For Pizza 73, 587.888.0497, [email protected]