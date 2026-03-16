Gene Principe Teams Up with Pizza 73 to Serve Gene-ius Pizza Deal for Oilers Fans, Complete with Pun-Inspired Pizza Toppings

EDMONTON, AB, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Pizza 73, the Edmonton-born pizza chain and official pizza of the Edmonton Oilers, is teaming up with beloved Sportsnet reporter and pun-master Gene Principe for a collaboration that's as cheesy, playful and full of personality as Principe himself.

The Principe Recipe (CNW Group/Pizza 73)

To launch the partnership, Pizza 73 and Principe are introducing the Principe Recipe Two Topper Deal--a large two-topping pizza for $13.73, available now at participating locations across Edmonton and surrounding communities. Fans are invited to order it Gene-style with Jala-Gene-o peppers and Princi-pepperoni, a playful nod to Principe's famous on-air puns.

"Not to be cheesy, but as a born-and-raised Edmontonian, Pizza 73 has always been part of my game-day routine," says Principe. "Having my name on the menu is pretty special, and knowing fans will enjoy the Principe Recipe while cheering on the Oilers is a real win."

In celebration of the Principe Recipe, Pizza 73 will host a special in-store meet-and-greet with Principe at 16 Westway Rd, Spruce Grove, on Sunday, March 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stop by in their favourite hockey apparel for an exclusive giveaway, photo opportunity and the chance to meet the local legend. The first 50 guests will receive a free personal pizza and the chance to win other prizes.

Coming in early April, Pizza 73 will also launch Cheese Codes, a new online experience where fans can submit their cheesiest Gene-inspired pizza puns to unlock 25 per cent off Pizza 73's Classic Pizzas.

"Gene has been a staple of Edmonton's hockey community for years," says Adam Williamson, Marketing Director at Pizza 73. "We wanted to create something fun that reflects his personality and gives fans a 'slice of Gene' to enjoy."

Founded in Edmonton in 1985, Pizza 73 has been a proud partner of the Edmonton Oilers for decades and continues to celebrate the city's deep love of hockey. The partnership with Principe brings together two quintessential names in Edmonton sports culture, offering fans a fun, flavourful way to enjoy game day with one of the city's most recognizable hockey personalities.

For more information about the Principe Recipe and upcoming promotions, visit www.pizza73.com, or follow Pizza 73 on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Pizza 73

Pizza 73 was founded in 1985 in Edmonton, Alberta, and remains proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Today, the brand has more than 100 locations across Western Canada. Guided by its promise of delivering a better meal at a better deal, Pizza 73 has been serving Western Canadians for over 40 years. Its mission is to make every occasion with Pizza 73 enjoyable and memorable by offering high-quality food, great value and reliable service.

SOURCE Pizza 73

Media Contact: Blake Marczuk, Worthington PR & Story For Pizza 73, 403.915.8260, [email protected]; Eve Workman, Worthington PR & Story For Pizza 73, 587.888.0497, [email protected]