Pixomondo and Seneca to provide state-of-the-art training in virtual production

Developed by PXO's Virtual Production Academy, the 12-week program in Virtual Production: Virtual Art Department Content Creation will be taught by leading industry professionals using PXO's proprietary techniques.

The program is designed for professionals and graduates of programs in visual effects, 3D modelling, game animation and similar specialties. It will be delivered online – giving students the flexibility to take part from their homes.

Graduates of the program will receive a microcredential completion badge from Seneca and have direct access to employment opportunities at PXO.

This partnership is the first announced by the Seneca Film Institute, a new initiative that builds on Seneca's expertise in storytelling forms and technologies to create one of the most comprehensive film training centres in Canada.

Quotes

"By combining PXO's cutting-edge technology with Seneca's outstanding academic reputation, we're set to prepare the next generation of filmmakers to push the boundaries of visual storytelling. We're so excited about the new standard of excellence this represents in virtual production education. As a long-time professor at Seneca, I couldn't think of a better way to kick off Virtual Production Academy globally. I can't wait to see the amazing work that will come out of this program!"

– Mahmoud Rahnama, Chief Innovation Officer, Pixomondo

"We are delighted to announce PXO as the first industry partner of the Seneca Film Institute. Together, we will deliver the most cutting-edge training in virtual production, teaching students the skills that will set them up for successful careers in this exciting field."

– Mark Jones, Director, Seneca Film Institute

"This partnership brings together two respected authorities in education for creative industries. With access to the combined benefits of Seneca's track record of academic success and PXO's unparalleled technology, graduates of our new program will be capable of working on any virtual production stage in the world."

– Kurt Muller, Dean, Faculty of Communication, Art & Design, Seneca

About PXO:

PXO creates industry-leading Virtual Production and Visual Effects for premium Film and Episodic content. With over 20 industry awards and nominations, PXO, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, is a trusted partner for storytellers and showrunners worldwide. The company has been creating iconic work since 2001, from Martin Scorsese's Academy Award winning Hugo and HBO's Emmy winning Game of Thrones, through to Amazon's The Boys, Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and many more.

In Virtual Production, PXO helps clients to realize their creative vision, from production through to post-production. Using interactive technology and proprietary software and solutions, PXO brings ideas to life by virtually immersing filmmakers in the worlds they imagined, throughout every stage of the creative process. The company's latest LED volume work includes House of the Dragon, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender.

PXO has seven studios and three LED volumes in the US, UK, Germany and Canada.

https://www.pixomondo.com/

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great polytechnic education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour and practical, applied learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that's Seneca Polytechnic.

SOURCE Seneca Polytechnic

For further information: PXO contact: Hayley Miller, Group Head of Marketing & Communications, [email protected]; Seneca Polytechnic contact: Ryan Flanagan, Media and External Relations Specialist, [email protected], 416.764.0996