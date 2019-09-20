Pixieset Ranks No. 8 on the 2019 Canada Growth 500

Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked Pixieset No. 8 on the 30th annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.

Pixieset made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 8555%.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the 'Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies' program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

"The growth achieved by Pixieset over the last 5 years has been a team effort from the start," says CEO Simon Wong. "We are incredibly proud of our team and our mission to equip and inspire everyone on the journey towards running their own photography business."

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Pixieset

Pixieset is a Vancouver based Software as a Service company that provides software solutions for modern photographers. We're a hardworking, passionate group of people working to make the lives of photographers easier. Our mission is to equip and inspire everyone on the journey towards running their own photography business.

