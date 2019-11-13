Pixieset Announced as One of Deloitte's 2019 Fast 50™ and Technology Fast 500™ Fastest Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pixieset is presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past three years. Pixieset ranks 50th with a 295% percent in revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. Pixieset also ranked 338th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 22nd year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

"The growth achieved by Pixieset over the last 3 years has been a team effort from the start," says Pixieset CEO Simon Wong. "We are incredibly proud of our team and our mission to equip and inspire everyone on the journey towards running their own photography business."

"In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 50 companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allows them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, and I can't wait to see where they take us moving forward."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

About Pixieset

Pixieset Media Inc. is a Vancouver based company that provides software solutions for professional photographers. Launched in 2013, Pixieset is one of the fastest-growing companies in the photography industry. Today, hundreds of thousands of photographers around the world use Pixieset to make their business simpler, more professional, and more streamlined. Pixieset's mission is to equip and inspire everyone on the journey towards running their own photography business.

Visit our website: https://pixieset.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pixieset

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pixieset

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pixiesetapp

PR Contact: For any additional information, please contact info@pixieset.com

