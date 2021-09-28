Pixie Mood's New Brand Experience Deepens Its Commitment to Sustainable Style

The redesign is a continuation and refresh of the brand's legacy. From the start, co-founders Chloe Ho and Kelvin Ho have been dedicated to designing cruelty-free, vegan leather Pixie Mood styles that are beautifully crafted and also kind for animals, people and the planet. Since then, sustainability has become even more important to preserving the planet and is a critical factor for today's fashion consumers.

"Pixie Mood has grown tremendously throughout the years; we've added to our designs, deepened our dedication and commitment to do good, and expanded our customer base. This rebrand signifies the next chapter in our path as a company, where we are inspired to form a deeper connection with our customers, and take even wider strides in our commitment to do good," says Creative Director and brand Co-Founder, Chloe Ho.

Pixie Mood's new brand experience reflects what Pixie Mood represents: an ethical and vibrant brand on a mission to create a more beautiful, sustainable and cruelty-free world. The new website delivers a modern, frictionless online shopping experience for today's digital-first consumers. It features Pixie Mood's Fall / Winter '21 collection and has sleek new styles and designs that will get customers excited for dressing up and going out again. The innovative Eco-Mood collection also features a new wine colourway, which uses a unique low-impact vegan leather material made from recycled plastic bottles, to further minimize the brand's environmental impact.

Additionally, as part of the brand launch, Pixie Mood is proud to announce that they have joined forces with 1% for the Planet and will contribute 1% of annual sales to supporting environmental causes. This initiative, combined with Pixie Mood's current climate-positive program with Terrapass , accelerates Pixie Mood's mission to create an even brighter future and cleaner planet.

Sustainability in fashion is more important than ever. Pixie Mood's vibrant and elevated brand experience deepens the company's commitment to sustainability and builds a stronger connection with today's sustainable-minded consumers. To view the brand's new look and Fall / Winter '21 collection visit pixiemood.ca . Information about Pixie Mood's brand history and commitment to sustainability can be found here . Wholesale customers interested in learning more about Pixie Mood, are invited to contact Pixie Mood.

ABOUT PIXIE MOOD

Pixie Mood is a Canadian company founded in 2010 and specializes in crafting 100% cruelty-free, vegan leather handbags and accessories. We believe that style doesn't need compromise, and have made it our mission to create quality pieces that are on trend, thoughtfully designed and socially responsible, all at the same time. We are proud to be PETA-Approved, climate positive with Terrapass, and a member of 1% for the Planet. Pixie Mood is a global company with wholesale partners in Canada, the United States and Australia, in addition to a direct-to-consumer ecommerce business. For more information visit pixiemood.ca and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

PIXIE MOOD and the PIXIE MOOD logo are trademarks of Pixie Mood Inc. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.

