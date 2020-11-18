Pivotree to Release Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading global commerce and master data management ("MDM") services provider, will release results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 before the market opens.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 am ET through the following registration link: https://pivotree.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SS--IGWjSzmOK7rEMxiPrA.

Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link and the dial in details will be provided by email upon registration.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

For further information: Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 283-9930