Pivotree to Host Exclusive Webinar on the Next Generation of e-Commerce Customers

Experts in e-commerce share insights into the expectations of the next generation of customers and tactics for retailers to address them on a micro and macro level

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites business and IT leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, The Next Generation of e-Commerce, addressing Gen Z customer expectations and how retailers can design their ecosystem to address them. The webinar is hosted by Beth Scott, VP, Business Operations - Supply Chain at Pivotree, Jenn VandeZande, Head of Digital Engagement Strategy at SAP Customer Experience, Nikki Grigsby, PHR, Chief Operations Officer at Syndigo, and Levana Wang, Content Creator and Gen Z Expert.

With each passing quarter, more and more members of Gen Z are entering the workforce and exuding an increasing economic force. The growth of social commerce, evolution of omnichannel commerce, in-store transformation, and online/offline hybridization, are all e-Commerce trends that will inevitably shape the 2022 innovation landscape.

"This next generation of tech-savvy, purpose-driven consumers, are the driving force behind increased e-commerce sales and spending in the coming years," said Beth Scott, VP, Business Operations - Supply Chain at Pivotree. "Looking ahead, everything from platforms' ease of use and interface, to selection and order processing and tracking will all play critical roles in meeting this next generation's expectations of a frictionless experience."

"After 2020, one thing is clear, e-Commerce has changed and retailers are forced to adapt to new realities when it comes to customer expectations,'' Jenn VandeZande, Head of Digital Engagement Strategy at SAP Customer Experience. "Slowing down on digital transformation is no longer an option. Smart design, coupled with the right forward-looking infrastructure for e-commerce ecosystems will be a make it or break it moment for many retailers today."

"The good news for retailers is that the next generation of consumers are moving to digital commerce in droves," said Nikki Grigsby, PHR, Chief Operations Officer at Syndigo. "However, with heightened expectations, and a plethora of online retailers willing to take your spot, comes the critical need to have smart data management solutions to empower optimal experiences for a generation willing to switch retailers with any frustration during a transaction."

"Gen Z was born and grew up with the internet as an everyday reality, from the classroom to social networking," said Levana Wang, Content Creator and Gen Z Expert. "For the next generation, making a purchase online is not a second option, it's usually the first. Targeting and capturing customers involves embedding their needs from the onset through integration of passion, ethics (transparency and accountability), and DEI&I accessibility into each e-commerce transaction."

Experts from Pivotree will explore the best practices to ensure a winning strategy for customer loyalty from the next generation, and how e-Commerce organizations can anticipate these needs on a micro and macro level.

To attend or learn more:

What : The Next Generation of e-Commerce



: Hosts: Beth Scott , VP, Business Operations - Supply Chain at Pivotree, Jenn VandeZande , Head of Digital Engagement Strategy at SAP Customer Experience, Nikki Grigsby , PHR, Chief Operations Officer at Syndigo, and Levana Wang, Content Creator and Gen Z Expert.

, VP, Business Operations - Supply Chain at Pivotree, , Head of Digital Engagement Strategy at SAP Customer Experience, , PHR, Chief Operations Officer at Syndigo, and Levana Wang, Content Creator and Gen Z Expert. When : May 26, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EST

: at Where: Learn more and register here

