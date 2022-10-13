Pivotree Realigns Business Units to Drive Greater Operating Efficiency

Commerce, Data Management and Supply Chain take center stage as business units are given more responsibility and autonomy in managing growth initiatives

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it is realigning some of its corporate functions to its existing Business Units (BUs) of Commerce, Data Management and Supply Chain, following three record revenue quarters largely driven by the BUs strong results. The digital solutions group has been consolidated into the core business units. The BUs will now have more control over product investment while expanding the direct oversight of their sales and project management functions. This realignment aims at expanding the BUs' abilities to invest in joint key frictionless commerce initiatives and to continue to drive strong bookings momentum into 2023.

"The realignment of our business structure is a natural evolution in how our BUs will be streamlined to operate more efficiently, allowing us to be more agile and to allocate resources and capital where it's most needed to drive the best returns," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO, Pivotree. "With a focus on growth under a more profit-oriented posture, our BUs have delivered exceptional results with quality additions to the pipeline at a consistent pace. We have continued to see very strong momentum in the business and we remain on track, towards our previously stated target of generating positive Adjusted EBITDA performance as we exit 2022. These operational changes will further accelerate our path to positive cash flow and will scale through the 2023 calendar year".

As a result of these actions, the Company will be incurring approximately CDN$1 million of one-time charges in Q3 2022 and expects to realize more than CDN$1 million in operating expense savings per quarter moving forward.

Pivotree has seen great momentum in the frictionless commerce market stemming from operational excellence in the company's existing BUs as a response to customer demand. The Company's BUs are now narrowing product development initiatives to focus on high margin products that have the greatest impact to best serve the market's increasing needs for frictionless experiences for customers.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

