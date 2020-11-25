Pivotree Publishes Report on "The 2021 Guide to Ecommerce"

Presented in partnership with Riversand, the white paper provides expertise on how to adapt to ecommerce trends in 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. ("Pivotree") (TSXV: PVT) – a leading Global Commerce and MDM Services Provider supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support – today announced the publication of "The 2021 Guide to Ecommerce," presented in partnership with Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) solution provider.

"We know that 2020 has been a transformational year for ecommerce, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, companies must work to prepare for heightened ecommerce competition in 2021," said Derek Corrick, Pivotree General Manager of MDM. "Our mission is to help companies adapt and deliver frictionless commerce. That's why we're excited to release this paper with our partner Riversand. We've worked with them for some time, and fully agree with their philosophy to deliver MDM designed for the flexibility and scalability required for digital transformation."

Available online, the report combines ecommerce and MDM thought leadership from Pivotree and Riversand, including:

Top commerce lessons learned from 2020,

Predictions to help companies prepare for 2021,

'Five Critical Components' for ecommerce success, and

How to scale ecommerce without overwhelming your organization.

"Businesses lacking a holistic data approach were hit especially hard when COVID-19 altered the landscape. Many couldn't pivot fast enough to meet customer needs, or they survived on manual data processes that won't stand up to rising ecommerce demand in 2021," said Nikhil Bhatia, Senior Director of Product Management, Riversand. "Moving forward, enterprises must build their ecommerce infrastructure around a strong yet scalable data foundation. As a native cloud-hosted solution, Riversand MDM perfectly complements Pivotree's ROI Express offering. Our platform offers focused, prepacked solutions to address specific data management needs – such as those related to ecommerce success – and can scale to support full enterprise MDM."

"We love how quickly we can deploy the Riversand platform and get customers into the system," added Corrick. "The platform also offers machine learning and AI capabilities, allowing customers to continuously improve their practices and become more efficient. These are the capabilities that are necessary to reach rapid ecommerce and data goals in 2021 and beyond."

To download a free copy of "The 2021 Guide to Ecommerce," visit https://pivotree.com/the-2021-guide-to-ecommerce/.

About Riversand

Riversand's cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading Global Commerce Services Provider supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support: a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions – including world-class Commerce and MDM platforms – and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many Fortune 1000. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

For further information: Dilya Abushayeva, Marketing Inquiries, [email protected], (647) 284-7396; Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 283-9930

Related Links

http://www.pivotree.com

