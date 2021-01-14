Pivotree Expands Leadership Team

Following its IPO, Pivotree furthers investment in talent acquisition with executive appointments to Global Sales and Product Management teams

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading global commerce and master data management (MDM) services provider, today announced the additions of Christine Steger as Vice President of Global Sales and Mike Leibovitz as Vice President of Product Management, bringing over four decades of combined sales, marketing, and product management experience to Pivotree from multinational companies.

"As discussed at the time of our IPO, we are accelerating our investment in developing and acquiring new skills, capabilities, and delivering the best technology to serve our clients and partners — all of which starts with strong leadership," said Greg Wong, Chief Revenue Officer at Pivotree. "Today, we take an important step in that process by announcing the addition of Christine and Mike to the Pivotree team. We are thrilled to have them join us at such an exciting time in our company's evolution and growth."

Ms. Steger brings to Pivotree more than 20 years of executive sales leadership experience from the data management software, eCommerce, enterprise software, and storage industries through prior roles at Zaloni, Sitecore, Red Hat, and Hewlett Packard. She has an extensive track record developing global sales strategies and managing direct, channel, and inside sales programs for large enterprise accounts.

Mr. Leibovitz has more than 20 years of product management, strategy, and marketing experience in the communications industry and was previously Head of Americas in Extreme Networks' Office of the CTO. He is an expert in developing product strategy and roadmaps with a focus on solutions that can support emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

"Large retailers and brand manufacturers are investing heavily in eCommerce, yet many are still in the early days of their digital transformation journeys," said Ms. Steger. "Pivotree is ideally positioned to support these enterprises with end-to-end technology solutions, backed by an expansive partner network, and I'm excited to be leading the charge to expand our global sales programs."

Added Mr. Leibovitz, "Our customers understand that the investment in digital transformation goes well beyond the online storefront. Building on our leadership in commerce and MDM, we plan to expand our products and services with innovative solutions in areas like cybersecurity and supply chain to help our clients deliver true frictionless commerce experiences to their customers."

To learn more about Pivotree's open opportunities, click here .

Issuance of Deferred Share Units

Pivotree also announced that it has authorized the issuance of an aggregate of 6,250 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain non-executive directors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Plan").

All of the DSUs vest effective as of the date of grant and may be settled, at the option in the Company, in cash or common shares of the Company, or a combination of cash and common shares, upon the applicable director ceasing to be a director of the Company.

A copy of the Plan is attached as Appendix C to the Company's final prospectus dated October 23, 2020, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

Forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus of the Company dated October 23, 2020 should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes is not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

For further information: Dilya Abushayeva, Marketing Inquiries, [email protected], (647) 284-7396; Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 283-9930