Pivotree Earns Great Place to Work Certification®

Global certification program recognizes Pivotree's working culture of respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in Canada. The certification is based on anonymous employee feedback and demonstrates Pivotree's excellence across the five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® Trust Index©: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"We are exceptionally proud to be recognized as an employee-validated Great Place to Work in Canada," said Edgar Aranha, Chief People and Culture Officer, Pivotree. "Our people are the drivers of this success, and this recognition is truly a testament to the role our teams have played in fostering a collaborative, innovative and, most importantly, a supportive culture. Trust in leadership, pride in the work, and fulfillment at work are some of the key attributes of our culture, and we look forward to building upon this certification, and to continue to enhance the camaraderie amongst the one Pivotree family."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Pivotree's team of frictionless frictionless commerce professionals is expanding, with several opportunities available for future prospects in Canada, the United States, and Pivotree offices around the globe. Candidates can access all available opportunities on the company's career's page , and follow the company pages on LinkedIn for career updates.

Pivotree's portfolio of digital products, managed and professional services help provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

