Pivotree Completes Cloud Migration for Leading Fashion Retailer as Part of Ongoing Platform Management Services

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions , today announced that as part of its ongoing managed services for a leading specialty manufacturer and retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories, it has completed a rapid move of their Oracle Commerce platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud. The transition strengthens the retailer's digital operations, removes barriers to cost reductions, and achieves higher availability, enabling the company to explore the full potential of frictionless commerce .

Pivotree provides the retailer with an end-to-end Oracle Commerce managed service offering that is designed to provide a highly resilient infrastructure and rapid scalability while also delivering superior performance and security. Ongoing cloud management services ensure that the retailer's environment(s) are continuously monitored, maintained and pro-actively updated to ensure adherence to optimized service levels including Database Admin, Backup and Security services.

"Our proven Oracle Commerce on AWS solution is designed to provide unparalleled optimization from the cloud for eCommerce retailers while maximizing performance. This is the foundation for delivering true frictionless commerce to customers and succeeding in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Our team of Oracle and AWS experts understand this opportunity and work closely with retailers to get more performance and availability from their Oracle software, and free up their teams to focus on the future," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO for Pivotree.

Pivotree is the global leader in Oracle Commerce managed services. The company's tailored solutions to support the platform help clients extend the life of their Oracle Commerce investments. Learn more about Pivotree's Professional and Managed Services for Oracle Commerce and Pivotree's strategy for frictionless thinking .

Pivotree's portfolio of products, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

More information on how Pivotree can help retailers deliver seamless commerce experiences can be found at Pivotree's retail portal .



About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

