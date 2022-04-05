Pivotree Appoints Commerce Industry Veteran Joseph Lee to Lead its Commerce Practice

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Lee to lead its Commerce Business Unit as of April 1st, 2022. To create independent business units and scale the business, the company has also internally appointed Jim Brochu as General Manager of Supply Chain, Derek Corrick as the General Manager of Data Management, and Mike Leib as the General Manager of Digital Solutions.

Following the recent acquisitions of Bridge Solutions Group and Codifyd, the new General Managers will be working in harmony to advance the company's solution-based business model and drive value by better providing customers with the solutions they look for. Together, the business units will create better alignment and optimize the way Pivotree customers are served.

"I am thrilled to welcome Joseph to the Pivotree General Managers group to serve as an integral part of our growth trajectory," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO for Pivotree. "These changes were made to create a clear focus for each business unit while delivering the overall frictionless commerce vision our customers desire. The General Managers appointments will set the foundations for growth-centric capitalization of the significant market opportunity ahead of us."

Joseph brings to Pivotree over 25 years of commerce experience as an entrepreneur, sales leader, and senior executive. Most recently, Joseph served as Chief Revenue Officer, North America at VTEX – a global commerce platform provider. Prior to VTEX, he held leadership positions at ATG, Oracle, hybris, SAP, MyWebGrocer, and Mirakl. ATG, hybris, Mirakl, and VTEX have all since become unicorns.

These new appointments are in combination with the recent announcements of Todd Jurkuta as President of the Company and Edgar Aranha as Chief People and Culture Officer. The expanded senior leadership team is evidence of Pivotree's unwavering commitment to growth and its longer-term vision of becoming the world's leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions.

Pivotree's portfolio of products and services help retailers and brands achieve its vision of frictionless commerce by taking the complexity out of digital solutions. These products and services include Commerce, Supply-Chain, Data Management, and Managed Services.

