Pivotal Growth Inc. Launches Enhanced AI-Enabled Leadership Intelligence to Transform Talent Decisions and Accelerate Leadership Development

HALIFAX, NS, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Outdated leadership assessments are holding companies back. Most were built 20 years ago, require lengthy 30-page quantitative reports, and fall short in today's human-centric, diverse, and high-change workplace.

Pivotal Growth Inc. (PGI), a women-owned leadership intelligence and solutions firm, is modernizing leadership development. The firm has launched a breakthrough automation engine that transforms leadership and talent diagnostics into a real-time, AI-powered system, giving organizations faster, more actionable insights to drive talent and performance decisions.

Pivotal Growth's leadership diagnostic solutions are purpose-built to help organizations lead in today's diverse, complex workplace—where modern leadership fueled by connection, adaptability, and inclusive leadership are essential for performance.

Developed in collaboration with Knorket and VMG Strategic Technology, the new reporting automation solution empowers organizations to make faster, insight-rich decisions on talent, performance, and team effectiveness. It helps turn leadership screening and assessment into a competitive advantage.

Originally developed to accelerate leadership talent screening candidate report delivery, the reporting functionality now supports the suite of Pivotal Growth's diagnostics. This gives organizations more access to data-driven insights across hiring, development and team performance, which is critical to organizational outcomes.

"Leadership insights should do more than diagnose; they should drive decisions and results. With our enhanced technology, organizations can use insights to design leadership strategy, hire the right leaders, build custom development programs, strengthen team performance, and advance transformation. We've made leadership insights usable across the talent lifecycle and diverse workforce, so every people decision is clearer, faster and more aligned with the realities of modern leadership.."

— Lisa W. Haydon, Founder and CEO, Pivotal Growth Inc.

Purpose-Built for Modern Leadership and Talent Decisions

The leadership development platform is grounded in Pivotal Growth's modern leadership philosophy, coaching methodology backed approach, and leader validated IP. The solutions have been co-developed with clients and focus on relational intelligence, also known as soft skills, to support how leaders connect, communicate, influence, adapt and perform.

Here's what Pivotal Growth's AI-enabled leadership diagnostic platform now includes.

Bilingual Leadership Diagnostics Suite:

Pivotal Leadership Diagnostic, executive 360s, team health, interpersonal style, sales insights, leader wellness and talent screening.



Pulse surveys and dashboards for ongoing measurement and engagement.

Technology Enablement via Knorket's PulseLake ™ solution:

An AI -powered Experience Intelligence engine, which securely transforms assessment data into actionable intelligence, data visualization and AI-agents facilitating informed decision-making.



Automated generation of customized diagnostic reports with workflow automation, dynamic report templating and metadata logic.



Real-time orchestration of leadership intelligence.

Secure Integration by VMG Strategic Technology:

Scalable delivery architecture for secure, trackable report distribution, which is customized to organizational models and dashboards.

"Partnering with Knorket and VMG allowed us to build something both powerful and pragmatic—a technology backbone that brings our leadership insights to life in the real time and at scale." - Sheneen Jit, Just In Time Consulting and PGI Project Manager

This evolution transforms once-manual assessments into a continuous, scalable leadership intelligence system that elevates both talent and performance.

This launch is a pivotal step in our journey to modernize leadership development. As workforce expectations shift and business demands intensify, Pivotal Growth will continue to expand its diagnostic platform, strengthen its coach-consultant network, and deliver actionable insights, enabling organizations to lead with clarity, confidence, agility and measurable impact.

Contact Lisa Haydon to learn more: [email protected]

About Pivotal Growth Inc.

Pivotal Growth Inc. is a leadership development firm helping organizations transform leadership into a competitive advantage. Through proprietary diagnostics, AI-enabled analytics, leadership strategy and customized development programs, PGI delivers data-backed leadership development solutions. A certified women-owned business, PGI works with enterprise leaders to measure, align and activate future-ready leadership.

www.pivotalgrowthinc.com

Technology Partners

Knorket PulseLake™: PulseLake™ is an AI-powered Experience Intelligence solution (part of Knorket's Unified AI Cloud) that empowers organizations to collect, analyze, and act on the voices of your customers, leaders, employees and audiences—all from a single SaaS platform.

www.knorket.ai

Contact Venkat Chandra at [email protected]

VMG Strategic Technology: A systems integration and development firm specializing in secure, scalable, business-aligned technology. www.vmgst.com

Contact Dave Mann at [email protected]

