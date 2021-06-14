Pivotal Capital Secures Senior Funding Facility

Pivotal is an independent Canadian commercial equipment finance company active across the transportation, construction, manufacturing and food services sectors. The Facility adds to Pivotal's existing funding relationships. Unique in the Canadian marketplace, Pivotal can lend across the credit spectrum with rates from investment grade to sub-prime.

Facility highlights include a Purchase facility, with capacity of up to $40 million in annual purchases, and a Warehouse facility, with a limit of $5 million. The Facility will be used to finance and purchase the payment receivables generated from commercial finance contracts.

"This Facility represents a turning point for Pivotal, this is the first step in becoming Canada's largest independent Equipment finance company. This has been our plan from the beginning, and I am proud to see it evolving," said President Steven Koster.

CEO Todd Hudson added, "This Facility takes me back to my roots, I have built this before at Element in 2010 and we at Pivotal will build it again. I have surrounded myself with the best-in-class Originations, Credit, Operations and Management teams. The market needed a significant independent presence and we have answered the call."

Grant of Options

A Director of Axis has been granted 60,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.32 vesting over 36 months and expiring 7 years from the grant date.

About Pivotal Capital

Pivotal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Auto Finance (TSXV: AXIS). With offices in Mississauga, Montreal and Edmonton, Pivotal is a national commercial equipment finance company, active across the transportation, construction, manufacturing and food services sectors. Further information on Pivotal can be found at https://www.pivotalcapitalcorp.com.

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis Auto Finance is a fintech lender providing alternative used vehicle financing options to roughly 30% of Canadians (Source: Equifax) that have credit scores in the non-prime range. All Axis auto loans report to the credit bureau, resulting in over 70% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. These clients use Axis as a stepping-stone in their credit rebuilding journey and we are proud to be improving the lives of these Canadians. Supported by state-of-the-art, in-house developed risk analytics, Axis continues to be Canada's fastest-growing publicly traded auto-financing company. Further information on the Company can be found at https://www.axisfinancegroup.com/investors-press-releases/.

