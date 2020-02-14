Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSX: PTG), ("Pivot" or the "Company") a full-service information technology provider, today declared its quarterly cash dividend in the amount of CAD $0.04 per common share (an annualized amount of CAD $0.16 per share).

The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

About Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc.

Pivot is a leading information technology infrastructure and services provider to approximately 2,000 customers, including many members of the Fortune 500. With offices throughout North America, Pivot uses its knowledge and local presence to help corporations, governments and educational institutions design, build, implement and maintain advanced computing and communication infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pivotts.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Pivot uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend", "anticipate" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Pivot in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Pivot's expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Pivot's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, Pivot Technology Solutions, Tel: 416.519.9442, [email protected]

