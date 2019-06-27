Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSX: PTG), ("Pivot"), a full-service information technology provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders voted to approve all business brought before the Company's annual and special meeting held on June 26, 2019.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in Pivot's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2019 were elected as Directors of the Corporation. The votes for and the votes withheld, as well as the respective percentages, based on proxies submitted are set out below:



Vic Bhagat 11,994,218 97.60% 294,390 2.40% Wade K. Dawe 9,883,160 80.43% 2,405,448 19.57% Christopher Formant 11,999,618 97.65% 288,990 2.35% Matthew R. Girardot 11,071,421 90.09% 1,217,187 9.91% Stephen T. Moore 10,423,621 84.82% 1,864,987 15.18% Kevin Shank 12,189,385 99.19% 99,223 0.81% M. Lazane Smith 11,350,868 92.37% 937,740 7.63%

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company with total votes cast in favour of 12,719,187 (or 99.43% of all votes cast).

Special Business

The shareholders also approved two special items of business. On the proposal to continue to make unallocated stock options available for future grants under the Incentive Stock Option Plan, votes cast in favour amounted to 8,954,872 (or 72.74% of all votes cast). On the proposal to amend the Restricted Share Unit plan, votes cast in favour amounted to 8,957,079 (or 72.76% of all votes cast).

"Speaking on behalf of the Board and all Pivot associates, I thank fellow shareholders for their generous support today," said Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The confidence of our owners, customers and business partners is critically important to us, and we intend to maintain it going forward through the aggressive pursuit of our commercial transformation."

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot is a leading information technology infrastructure and services provider to approximately 2,000 customers, including many members of the Fortune 500. With offices throughout North America, Pivot uses its knowledge and local presence to help corporations, governments and educational institutions design, build, implement and maintain advanced computing and communication infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pivotts.com.

