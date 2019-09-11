Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 12th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: PVOT /OTCQB: PVOTF / FRA: NPAT) ("Pivot" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Russell Starr, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12th.

DATE: Thursday, September 12th TIME: 4:00 - 4:30 PM ET LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0912CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Key Company Highlights:

Transformational 15mln dollar investment in May 2019 .

investment in . Recent appointment of pharma focused CEO and CMO, Dr. Toni Rinow and Dr. Wolfgang Renz .

and Dr. . Branding and CPG legend Joe Mimran involved in directing and aligning company in retail cannabis market.

involved in directing and aligning company in retail cannabis market. Sales of specialty CBD product in Germany are ramping with product launches in the U.S. marketplace this year.

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a science-based, consumer packaged goods cannabis company engaged in the development and commercialization of health and wellness products using innovative, patent-protected drug delivery technologies. Upon receipt of Standard Processor and Medical Sales licenses (pending) from Health Canada, Pivot's premium, bioavailable, stable and effective products will be manufactured at its 50,000-sq. ft. cGMP facility located in Montreal, Quebec. Pivot's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Pivot Naturals, LLC, based in Costa Mesa, California, was granted a Provisional Annual Manufacturing License Type N: Infusion License by the California Department of Public Health in May 2019 and a Provisional Adult-Use and Medicinal – Distributor-Transport License by the Bureau of Cannabis Control in June 2019. Pivot's product line will include infused beverages, vegan capsules, dissolvable tablets, topical creams and gels, intimate lubricants, roll-on pain relievers, stick packs, and bulk powder for the edibles market.

For more information please visit pivotpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may be forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pivot Green Stream Health Solutions Inc., Pivot Naturals, LLC, or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, such as the failure to meet the conditions imposed by the CSE or other securities regulators, the level of business and consumer spending, the amount of sales of Pivot's products, statements with respect to internal expectations, the competitive environment within the industry, the ability of Pivot to continue to expand its operations, the level of costs incurred in connection with Pivot's expansion efforts, economic conditions in the industry, and the financial strength of Pivot's customers and suppliers. Pivot does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are also directed to consider all other risks and uncertainties.

