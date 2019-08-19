Pivot Pharma appoints Toni Rinow as new Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Wolfgang Renz, Chief Medical Officer, takes on additional responsibilities as Regional Manager Europe

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: PVOT / OTCQB: PVOTF / FRA: NPAT) is pleased to announce today that its board of directors has appointed Toni Rinow as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Renz as Regional Manager Europe in addition to serving as its Chief Medical Officer.

Under Dr. Toni Rinow's leadership, Pivot will be put on a path of accelerated revenue growth and global expansion in key cannabis markets in Canada, United States, and the European Union. In combination with a solid merger and acquisition strategy, the organization will scale up to become a cannabis leader in the pharmaceutical, OTC, nutraceutical and wellness markets.

A transformational finance and business leader with 20 years of experience, Dr. Toni Rinow is a catalyst for growth and strategic global expansion in healthcare companies and well known for accelerating revenue streams through acquisitions, corporate development, sales and marketing, and financings. With a proven track record in international corporate development and sales and financing of companies, she held leadership roles in public and private healthcare organizations up to CAD$200 million in revenue, where she spearheaded acquisitions across Canada, Latin America, Europe and India.

In addition to her MBA from McGill University, she holds a doctorate in physical chemistry from the Université de Montréal (Ph.D), and a chemical engineering degree from the European Higher Institute of Chemistry in Strasbourg, France. Dr. Rinow believes in giving back to the community and sits on the Board of Directors of several non-for profit organizations.

Dr. Renz has been a leader for pharmaceutical corporations over the last two decades, delivering significant commercial successes by identifying and exploiting new business opportunities across the health care industry. Dr. Renz is former Corporate Vice President at Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, where he had global responsibility for new business models and healthcare innovation developing the disruptive technologies that will shape the way health care will be delivered in the future. His unique combination of medical expertise -- he is Adjunct Professor of Experimental Surgery on McGill University's Faculty of Medicine -- with global business acumen enable Dr. Renz to be effective in identifying and leading growth opportunities. Prof. Renz holds a medical degree and a PhD from Freiburg University and is board certified in Germany in emergency medicine.

"I am excited to be joining the Pivot team," said Dr. Rinow. "Pivot is transformational to the cannabis market by bringing superior, science-based, high quality and innovative products to the consumer market. With its focus on innovation and intellectual property, Pivot is well positioned to become a cannabis leader with the industry's largest portfolio of patented consumer cannabis products."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to welcome Toni to Pivot. We are confident that with Toni's proven leadership skills and extensive experience within the global healthcare industry, she is well positioned to successfully lead us at home and abroad through the upcoming growth phase," stated Mr. Toth, Executive Chairman.

"It is exhilarating to speed up the European expansion," said Dr. Renz. "With our high quality products, we are well positioned to become a brand leader in the cannabis consumer, OTC, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets."

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a science-based, consumer packaged goods cannabis company engaged in the development and commercialization of health and wellness products using innovative, patent-protected drug delivery technologies. Upon receipt of Standard Processor and Medical Sales licenses (pending) from Health Canada, Pivot's premium, bioavailable, stable and effective products will be manufactured at its 50,000-sq. ft. cGMP facility located in Montreal, Quebec. Pivot's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Pivot Naturals, LLC, based in Costa Mesa, California, was granted a Provisional Annual Manufacturing License Type N: Infusion License by the California Department of Public Health in May 2019 and a Provisional Adult-Use and Medicinal – Distributor-Transport License by the Bureau of Cannabis Control in June 2019. Pivot's product line will include infused beverages, vegan capsules, dissolvable tablets, topical creams and gels, intimate lubricants, roll-on pain relievers, stick packs, and bulk powder for the edibles market.

For more information please visit pivotpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may be forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pivot Green Stream Health Solutions Inc., Pivot Naturals, LLC, or its management or the completion of the private placement, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, such as the failure to meet the conditions imposed by the CSE or other securities regulators, the level of business and consumer spending, the amount of sales of Pivot's products, statements with respect to internal expectations, the competitive environment within the industry, the ability of Pivot to continue to expand its operations, the level of costs incurred in connection with Pivot's expansion efforts, economic conditions in the industry, and the financial strength of Pivot's customers and suppliers. Pivot does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are also directed to consider all other risks and uncertainties.

