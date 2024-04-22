Pivot Marketing Group Select App Science™ Data Analytics and Insights Division for a Multi-Year Deal to Support Diverse Audience Understanding

App Science helps Pivot validate advertising spend across their diverse audiences to support their clients including Toyota Motor North America

App Science's cross-platform analytics solution provides AI-driven actionable campaign intelligence for Pivot Marketing Group

This strategic partnership enhances marketing effectiveness by elevating diverse audience understanding and insights into human behaviors and lifestyle interests for strategic optimization and planning

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- App Science™ ("App Science"), a Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) company, today announced it has entered into a multi-year contract with Pivot Marketing Group to support clients including Toyota Motor North America.

This new multi-year commitment builds upon over a year of collaborative projects, where App Science's cross-platform analytics solution has played a crucial role in elevating Pivot's marketing capabilities, surpassing traditional audience measurement firms, by providing granular insights into human behaviors and interests.

To address Pivot's need for deeper insights into diverse audiences and their unique behaviors, App Science provides data analytics utilizing its proprietary 55MM validated household graph, encompassing 280MM mobile devices and 110MM CTV households. App Science has built AI and machine learning algorithms since 2016 to measure and provide deeper audience insights. This unique dataset positions App Science to bridge gaps compared to conventional measurement providers.

"Prioritizing strategic collaborations that elevate diverse audience insights are paramount at App Science, and our deepening relationship with Pivot enhances our ability to improve in-market customer reach and data validation beyond what traditional measurement firms can offer," said Helen Lum, Executive Vice President at App Science. "In an era of tightening privacy regulations requiring reliance on a more contextual approach to insights, we are furthering our partners' marketing effectiveness to reach key audiences with our AI driven analytics in this evolving diverse marketplace."

App Science's real-time platform has helped Pivot become more interoperable, providing an agnostic solution to view and measure their partners and platforms in a single location.

The partnership also provides mutual benefits, with Pivot contributing valuable feedback to App Science's analytics platform. This iterative process ensures both companies leverage insights to enhance efficiencies across all audiences for optimization and their strategic media plans.

"App Science's reporting dashboard bridges the gap in our current measurement limitations to support audience verification at more than just the age and gender level," said Matthew Carter-Reel, Director at Pivot. "For a multicultural ad agency with a focus on the Asian American market, App Science's diverse level of insights have been helpful in validating our Asian American targeting strategy and informing future media partner selection, empowering us to more effectively reach Asian American audiences."

App Science's cross-platform measurement solutions will empower Pivot to reach, engage, and validate their audiences and their behaviors at a deeper level. By capturing the evolving mobility of human behavior in real time, App Science's platform aims to facilitate more effective marketing decisions.

About App Science

App Science is an AI-powered analytics platform that provides audience intelligence through its cross-platform measurement utilizing its proprietary 55MM U.S. Household Graph. Human behavior signals from mobile and Connected TV devices are matched and validated to generate actionable insights into diverse audiences. Our cutting-edge, non-panel-based, real-time measurement SaaS platform offers a holistic view of audiences, helping advertisers validate and understand who they are reaching and optimize their marketing strategies.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQX: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing, ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate streaming audiences. Sabio Holdings' companies consist of Sabio – a demand-side platform (DSP) powered through our proprietary ad-serving technology; App Science™ – a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities; and Vidillion – an ad-supported streaming supply-side platform (SSP) that includes server-side ad-insertion (SSAI) technology. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

About Pivot Marketing Group

Established in 2012, Pivot is the first and number one Asian American advertising agency with a focus on digital and programmatic advertising. We leverage data and audience insights for informed decision-making and consistently seek business solutions in a world of personalized digital marketing with the right message delivered to the right people at the right time. Our on-demand experts manage and optimize advertising campaigns in the industry-leading adtech platforms (DSPs) through strategic programmatic campaign recommendation, audience planning, media buying, high-impact creative activation, and unified analytic solutions.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contacts:

Helen Lum, EVP of App Science

[email protected]

Phone: 1.844.974.2662

Sam Wang, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jiyan Cadiz, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.