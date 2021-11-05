Pivot Airlines announces service to Ottawa and Montreal from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF).

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Pivot Airlines is pleased to announce the launch of scheduled air service between Waterloo Region and Ottawa beginning February 19, 2022, and between Waterloo Region and Montreal beginning March 21, 2022.

Advanced tickets go on sale midnight November 5, 2021 at www.flypivot.com.

"Pivot your travel embodies our core belief that our launch markets reflect the global trend in regional travel," explained Eric Edmondson, CEO of Pivot Airlines. "We believe that while Toronto Pearson is a world-class global hub, regional airports like the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) offer a better, more seamless, and hassle-free alternative for regional travel."

Pivot Airlines is a value carrier operating the world's most popular series of regional jets, the Mitsubishi Canadair Regional Jet. Advanced booking sales will continue throughout the pre-sale period leading up to the launch with no fees on changes or cancellations; some conditions apply.

"We welcome Pivot Airlines to the Region of Waterloo. Many residents will benefit from this new service to Ottawa and Montreal," said Regional Chair Karen Redman. "We believe this service will encourage investment and create jobs in our community. Every seat bought out of YKF strengthens our local economy. Construction is currently underway on a terminal expansion that will accommodate further growth and investment in the region."

Headquartered in Toronto Pearson Airport, Pivot Airlines launched in June of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where they focused on providing essential air service connecting healthcare and resource sector workers as well as supply chains across Canada and into South America. Pivot Airlines will continue to provide group charter flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

About Pivot Airlines



Pivot Airlines focuses on providing regional airline solutions to a variety of community partners and mainline carriers. Pivot also specializes in delivering complex and multijurisdictional charters to corporate and leisure clients, the resource sector, sports teams and governmental agencies. Pivot Airlines is headquartered at the Toronto Pearson International Airport and led by a management team with over 25 years of experience providing regional airline service and complex charter solutions.

About the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF)



The Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) is a full-service facility which supports commercial, corporate and general aviation. The airport is home to 25 businesses that employ 300+ people that together contribute over $90 million annually to the Region of Waterloo's economy. YKF is owned and operated by the Regional Municipality of Waterloo, Ontario (Canada).

