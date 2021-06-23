The report, released today, by Pitch Better Canada reveals that although Black women founders are highly educated and their businesses are growing in sectors beyond the traditional boundaries, their experience in funding, financing, and participation in incubator programs is in complete contrast with this profile. The study found that almost 60% of Black women entrepreneurs have a bachelor's degree or higher. However, 43% of for-profit and 37% of not-for-profit founders have never secured external funding. More than 60% of for-profit businesses have self-funded their organizations up to $100,000.

When asked about ecosystem support available to them through accelerators and community-based programs, over 90% indicated that they rarely participate due to lack of information. In addition, access to finance, community networks, growth opportunities and mentorship were ranked among the top elements that respondents say would make their entrepreneurship experience better.

The need for immediate government and institutional attention and support is critical because 45% of Black women entrepreneurs identify their business lifecycle at a growth phase. However, 41% of respondents reported that the global pandemic has significantly impacted their revenue and/or profit, seriously impeding their growth prospects. Pitch Better's co-founder, Amoye Henry states that, "support mechanisms should go beyond financing to scale up these businesses because about 70% of founders are either solopreneurs or operate with less than 10 employees. Additionally, a lack of transparent information channels has led to lack of representation and interest in funding opportunities as well as incubator programs.

Respondents were asked what social issues their not-for-profits were addressing, the top commonly cited issues include anti-Black racism, gender equality and entrepreneurship. They also indicated that finding capital or investment, partnership or network, personal development and mentorship will continue to remain relevant in their focus. "Our government is committed to addressing Canada's most persistent and complex social problems, such as the institutional discrimination experienced by Black women entrepreneurs seeking venture capital funding," declared Honourable Minister Ahmed Hussen. "That is why we were pleased to provide funding through our Investment Readiness Program, which has supported the Canadian Women's Foundation and Pitch Better in their work to provide this important report as well as ongoing service, to help create an inclusive market that works for everyone."

One of the unique features of this study is the concurrent launch of the FoundHers interactive dashboard featuring over a thousand Black women-owned businesses and non-profit organizations across Canada as the groundwork for a sustainable networking and knowledge sharing hub. In addition, the dashboard will provide investors and venture capital institutions with insights into these businesses to better facilitate investment partnerships. It provides a simple, searchable way to find and connect with businesses within a specific industry or region who are actively looking to raise capital.

FoundHers reinforces Pitch Better's commitment to support diverse women entrepreneurs across Canada in scaling, building capacity and raising capital. The dashboard, in particular, will give Black women founders the opportunity to put their businesses in front of potential advisors and investors who can help scale-up their businesses.

To view the findings in detail, visit http://foundhers.ca

"This data is telling us that many brilliant Black women entrepreneurs and social impact organizations have been held back from success. The economic cost of this reality and its human toll can't be overstated. The way to break the systemic barriers is to listen carefully to these entrepreneurs and move forward with the right changes and resources. The Canadian Women's Foundation is excited to be an inaugural partner of FoundHers' efforts to address the data and shift the landscape so Black women innovators can thrive."

"Black women entrepreneurs play an important role in our communities and our economy. When 45% of them tell us they have never raised external financing, this tells us we are missing out on an important opportunity for more innovation to strengthen our economy. Together, we must address the barriers that hold Black business owners back from achieving their true potential. BDC is committed to being part of the solution and we are proud to work alongside partners like Pitch Better to support them."

"The importance and need for data and research on Black women founders is very clear. This study significantly contributes to this gap and without question opens new avenues for continuous research and engagement. The key findings show the economic contributions and potential of Black women-led businesses as a vital component of the Canadian economy which are advanced when appropriate support mechanisms are also provided."



FoundHers is the first market study of Black women founders in Canada. Using a mixed-method approach to data collection and analysis, the study engaged over 1500 Black women entrepreneurs and founders of NPO organizations from all across Canada. This study resulted in a comprehensive report and visual dashboard featuring Black women led organizations across Canada. FoundHers was developed in partnership with Canadian Women's Foundation, BDC and Brock University.

Pitch Better Canada is a market research and capacity building firm that works to bridge the gap between diverse women led start-ups and their means to acquiring capital through grants and investments.

