Pita Pit brings back their Peel and Win Contest, with over $100,000 in prizes to be won in March

KINGSTON, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Launching on March 1 and running until March 31, 2023 Pita Pit's instant win contest will be reinstated in their restaurants across Canada (excluding Québec), with over $100,000 in instant prizes to be won.

This in-store initiative first launched in 2016, and by popular demand, will relaunch this March across the country. Customers will have the chance to win one of Pita Pit's prizes when they purchase a pita, rice bowl, salad or any Coca-Cola® products and a bag of chips (combo) in-store.

Peel & Win (CNW Group/Foodtastic)

"Peel and Win is an iconic contest that gets our customers as well as our franchisees excited, grows brand engagement and provides a sales lift. We are rooting for its success this year and hope to make it an annual tradition going forward!" says WesleyAnne Rodrigues, Director of Marketing at Pita Pit Canada.

All purchases of pitas, rice bowls and salads will have a peel off sticker that may reveal an instant prize. 1 in 20 customers will be instant prize winners. Customers who purchase a combo meal, by adding on a Coca-Cola® product and a bag of Frito-Lay® chips, will receive two (2) additional stickers, totalling three (3) entries for their combo purchase.

Once peeled, the sticker will reveal one of two messages:

A Pita Pit food-related prize OR a code that can be verified on Pita Pit's app. If the code doesn't reveal a prize, customers can still be entered to win the final draw by signing up to their MORE!™program. One lucky customer will be awarded the final draw, a trip for two (2) to a destination of the winner's choice worth $7,000 CAD, sponsored by Frito-Lay® in association with Redtag.ca™

Prizing breakdown

Prizes include

Free regular pita - 2,000 to be won Free cookies (2) - 2,000 to be won Free double meat - 2,000 to be won Free small smoothie - 2,000 to be won Free chips - 2,000 to be won Foodtastic gift cards - 200 to be won SkipTheDishes™ gift cards - 1,000 to be won GoodLife Fitness® one year membership - 2 to be won GoodLife Fitness® 6 month membership - 2 to be won GoodLife Fitness® 7 day free trial - 50 to be won Toronto Maple Leafs™ Tickets (Pair of 2), sponsored by

Coca-Cola - 4 to be won Toronto Raptors™ Tickets (Pair of 2), sponsored by

Coca-Cola - 4 to be won Coca-Cola® rolling metal cooler - 3 to be won Coca-Cola® Electric Scooter - 3 to be won Coca-Cola® Bar Fridge- 3 to be won Coca-Cola® Gift Basket - 15 to be won Coca-Cola® Trucker Hats - 60 to be won Coca-Cola® Drink Tumbler - 65 to be won Coca-Cola® Backpack - 20 to be won Coca-Cola® Bluetooth Speaker - 20 to be won Monster Energy® Rolling igloo cooler - 2 to be won Monster Energy® Rolling luggage - 2 to be won Monster Energy® Backpack - 5 to be won Monster Energy® Bluetooth speaker - 5 to be won Monster Energy® Dorm room cooler - 1 to be won

Customers have until April 14, 2023 to claim their prize. Full contest rules are available on the Pita Pit's (pitapit.ca) website.

About Pita Pit

Pita Pit is a Canadian quick-service restaurant franchise serving pita sandwiches with fresh vegetables, grilled meat and sauces. Today, there are more than 450 Pita Pit stores in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Its Canadian and global headquarters are in Kingston, Ontario. Its United States headquarters are in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. As of September 2021, it is owned by Foodtastic.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada. Including the recently closed acquisitions of Quesada and Freshii, Foodtastic's North American system exceeds 1,250 restaurants and 1.1billion in sales. Foodtastic is rapidly growing internationally, with over 100 restaurants outside of North America.

In addition to Quesada and Freshii, Foodtastic's brands include Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn MacCool's, Shoeless Joe's, Rôtisseries Benny, La Belle et La bœuf, and Monza.

