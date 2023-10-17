Piramal Pharma Solutions Launches In-Vitro Biology Capabilities at Ahmedabad Discovery Services Site

With this expansion, Piramal Pharma Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide clients with an integrated set of discovery capabilities and leverage a wide range of in-vitro screening technology tools to support its broad portfolio of research services. The goal is to generate data that provides a superior data package for clients and enhance the company's value as an outsourcing partner. The benefits of this new investment will be seen in an improved experience for PPS discovery services customers. The integration of chemistry and biology services under one roof promises to add high efficiency to the discovery process. To enable this expansion, PPS is committed to bringing in experienced personnel with a demonstrated track record in biology services, complementing the existing technical and operational expertise.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "Through these enhanced in-vitro biology services, our drug discovery team will be able to provide clients with decision-driving information earlier and will be an even more effective partner in the drug discovery process."

The new high-throughput screening format enables PPS to evaluate and screen large collections using various assay platform technologies including, but not limited to, TR-FRET (Time-Resolved Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer) / HTRF (Homogeneous Time-Resolved Fluorescence), Fluorescence Polarization (FP), absorbance, Luminescence/Electrochemiluminescence (ECL), AlphaScreen, LanthaScreen, flow cytometry and high-content imaging. These platforms will be applicable to a variety of targets including but not limited to G-Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) and kinases.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: www.piramalpharmasolutions.com | LinkedIn| Facebook | Twitter

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Allergan India Private Limited is a JV with AbbVie Inc. and has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information visit: www.piramal.com/pharma | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249854/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249857/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249859/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249861/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249856/5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726186/4346776/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Piramal Pharma Solutions

For further information: Rajiv Banerjee, Corporate Communications, Piramal Enterprises LTD. [email protected] (+919920454102)

× Modal title