PIQRAY® is approved and now available in Canada as the first and only treatment specifically for patients with a PIK3CA mutation in HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer

Approval is based on results from SOLAR-1, where PIQRAY® in combination with fulvestrant nearly doubled median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to fulvestrant alone

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Canadian women. 1

While overall 5-year survival rates for female breast cancer are relatively high at 87%, women with metastatic breast cancer face a 22% survival rate over 5 years. 2

Approximately 40% of patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer may face worse disease prognosis due to the presence of PIK3CA mutations in their tumours.3-9

DORVAL, QC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) is pleased to announce that PIQRAY® (alpelisib) is approved and now available in Canada. PIQRAY® in combination with fulvestrant is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women, and men, with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, PIK3CA-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer after disease progression following an endocrine-based regimen.10 This approval marks the first-ever treatment specifically for HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation and is based on results from the pivotal SOLAR-1 clinical trial, which included ten Canadian trial sites and ten Canadian investigators.

What is a PIK3CA mutation and why is it important in metastatic breast cancer? (CNW Group/Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.)

For women living with metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV breast cancer, the cancer has spread beyond the breast to other areas of the body, such as the lungs, liver, bones or brain.11 It may happen before or after treatment, or it may develop from reoccurring breast cancer.12 While there have been advancements in early detection and treatment, there is still no cure for metastatic breast cancer.13 Men are also affected by breast cancer, representing over 200 new cases in Canada per year.14

"For Canadian patients living with metastatic breast cancer and this particular mutation, the arrival of alpelisib as a new therapeutic option is promising news because it allows us to offer more treatment options and tailor treatment accordingly," said Dr. Jan-Willem Henning, Medical Oncologist, Tom Baker Cancer Centre, and Clinical Assistant Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary. "This is expected to change the way we practise medicine in this area."

PIK3CA is the most commonly mutated gene in HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer; approximately 40% of patients living with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer have this mutation.3,4 PIK3CA mutations are associated with tumour growth, resistance to endocrine treatment and a poor overall prognosis.5,6

A commercial companion diagnostic for PIK3CA mutation testing is already available, and Novartis is working to set up PIK3CA mutation testing Centres of Excellence to make this validated diagnostic testing more widely available to Canadians.

"For the first time, patients can be tested for the PIK3CA biomarker and receive a treatment plan based on their specific type of genetic mutation," said Cathy Ammendolea, Chair of the Board of Directors, Canadian Breast Cancer Network. "This represents an important milestone, offering new hope to Canadian patients living with metastatic breast cancer, and we look forward to the impact it will have."

PIQRAY® belongs to a family of medications called kinase inhibitors.10 PIQRAY® is used with another anti-cancer medication called fulvestrant, an estrogen receptor antagonist.10 Estrogen receptor antagonists or blockers attach directly to and block the estrogen receptors on cancer cells so that the cancer cells can't use estrogen.15 When given together with fulvestrant, PIQRAY® may stop certain breast cancer cells from dividing and growing.10

In the Phase III results from SOLAR-1, PIQRAY® plus fulvestrant demonstrated statistically significant median progression-free survival (PFS) (11.0 months) in HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation compared to fulvestrant alone (5.7 months), HR=0.65, 95% CI: 0.50-0.85, p<0.001.16 The overall response rate (ORR), an indicator of the proportion of patients who experience at least a 30% reduction in overall tumour size, was 35.7% for patients with a PIK3CA mutation who received the PIQRAY®-fulvestrant combination (95% CI: 27.4-44.7) and 16.2% for those who received fulvestrant alone (95% CI: 10.4-23.5) (p=0.0002).16,17

"At Novartis, we are at the forefront of driving scientific advancements and are proud of our leadership in breast cancer for more than two decades," said Daniel Hébert, Vice-President, Medical Affairs, Oncology, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "The data from this Phase III trial that led to the approval of PIQRAY® in breast cancer is impressive, and we are pleased to offer a treatment that targets the PIK3CA mutation specifically."

With one of the most diverse breast cancer pipelines and the largest number of breast cancer compounds in development, Novartis leads the industry in the discovery of new therapies and combinations, especially in HR-positive breast cancer, the most common form of the disease.

About PIQRAY® (alpelisib)

PIQRAY® is an inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol3kinase (PI3K) with inhibitory activity predominantly against the PI3K-alpha isoform, called PIK3CA mutations. These mutations are associated with resistance to endocrine therapy, disease progression and a poor prognosis. PIQRAY® was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR).

About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer

Novartis tackles breast cancer with advanced science, collaboration and a passion for transforming patient care. We've taken a bold approach to our research by including patient populations often neglected in clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

About Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2019, the company invested $51.8 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,500 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

PIQRAY is a registered trademark.

