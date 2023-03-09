Pioneering SBOM Management: Cybeats Launches New 'SBOM Quality Score' Feature on its SBOM Studio

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) is pleased to announce the release of its latest product feature, the SBOM Quality Score, now available on the SBOM Studio platform. The SBOM Quality Score is pioneering the industry with a new innovative functionality that adds significant value to the platform by providing security teams with a comprehensive assessment of their software bill of materials (SBOM) quality.

With the SBOM Quality Score, security teams can validate their SBOM files before importing, ensuring that the file is correctly formatted according to the SBOM standard, and acting as 'quality control gates' for their SBOM ingestion processes.The feature's score system assesses multiple metrics to evaluate the SBOM's quality and provides extensive logging information to help customers understand why their SBOMs do not meet the required specifications. This functionality allows security teams to significantly reduce the time spent on SBOM management, prioritize cybersecurity operations, and enhance their overall security posture.

"Cybeats is proud to now offer our clients the SBOM Quality Score, which provides a deeper understanding of each SBOM, reducing the risk of bringing bad data that pollutes their data sets, and gives clients even greater confidence in their SBOMs. This fundamental feature enhances the overall experience on the SBOM Studio platform, and the robust and reliable functionality follows our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats.

Cybeats' commitment to innovation and value creation is evident in the SBOM Quality Score's user-friendly design and robust functionality. The feature enhances the SBOM Studio platform experience, providing customers with even greater confidence in their SBOMs. By offering valuable insights into each SBOM's quality, the score is a game-changer for SBOM consumers or producers. This innovative feature offers security teams streamlined SBOM management operations, gaining valuable insights, and ultimately enhancing their overall security posture. Cybeats remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers and looks forward to seeing the value this brings to the cybersecurity industry.

SBOM Studio

Cybeats' SBOM Studio enables organizations to efficiently manage, distribute, and view their software bill of materials (SBOMs) in a single interface. By doing so, they can easily identify and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities, reduce the cost of protection, and improve compliance. SBOM Studio is specifically designed to support software producers and consumers who use open source and 3rd party software components and who are transitioning to more transparent software development practices. The tool is compatible with various SBOM generation tools and can validate and correct imported SBOMs to improve their accuracy. With the addition of the SBOM Quality Score, key features of SBOM Studio now include:

Automated SBOM Management

Accelerated Vulnerability Management

Improved Workflow for Security Operations

SBOM Sharing and Exchange

Data-Driven Business Decisions

Regulatory Compliance and Licence Infringement

VEX functionality 1

SBOM Quality Score

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

