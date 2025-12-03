Cybeats Technologies Corp. Announces Appointment of Cassie Crossley as Chair of the Cybeats Advisory Board

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats" or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF), a leading provider of software supply-chain security and SBOM management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cassie Crossley as Chair of the Cybeats Advisory Board.

Ms. Crossley is recognized globally as one of the foremost leaders in software supply chain security, with more than two decades of senior experience spanning cybersecurity, product security, and operational technology across multiple Fortune 100 organizations. She most recently served as Vice President of Supply Chain Security at Schneider Electric, where she led global SBOM adoption, secure software development initiatives, and enterprise-wide compliance programs aligned with emerging international regulations. Ms. Crossley is the author of " Software Supply Chain Security: Securing the End-to-End Supply Chain for Software, Firmware, and Hardware " (O'Reilly Media) and is also a frequent contributor to international cybersecurity standards.

Her leadership and deep domain expertise are expected to support Cybeats' continued expansion among enterprise and critical-infrastructure markets that are preparing for regulatory mandates such as the U.S. Executive Order 14028, the EU Cyber Resilience Act ("CRA"), and the accelerating global adoption of SBOM-driven risk management programs.

"Cassie is one of the most respected voices in the global software supply chain security community, and her experience building and operationalizing SBOM programs for one of the world's largest industrial organizations is unmatched," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats. "Her decision to join Cybeats as Chair of the Advisory Board is a strong endorsement of our technology leadership and market trajectory. Cassie's insights will be instrumental as we continue scaling our platform across several highly-regulated sectors and support enterprise customers in meeting new compliance obligations."

"I am delighted to support Cybeats at such a pivotal moment for software transparency and supply chain security," said Cassie Crossley. "Organizations around the world are rapidly maturing how they manage software risk, and Cybeats is uniquely positioned with an enterprise-ready SBOM platform that solves real operational challenges. I look forward to working with the leadership team as the Company continues to advance innovation and expand globally.

Joining Cybeats' distinguished advisors, Ms. Crossley's appointment as Chair marks another milestone in strengthening Cybeats' technical and strategic leadership as demand accelerates across the energy, industrial, healthcare, telecom, and defense sectors. The Company believes that Ms. Crossley's leadership will support customer adoption, industry engagement, and product strategy as the SBOM market continues to scale.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT, OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Materials ("SBOM") management and software supply chain intelligence technology. Cybeats helps organizations manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. The Cybeats platform delivers comprehensive visibility into the software supply chain, improving operational efficiency, supporting regulatory alignment, and enabling secure, scalable SBOM workflows. Cybeats. Software Made Certain.

Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class SBOM management platform allowing organizations to understand and track third-party components, improve vulnerability response, and streamline compliance across complex product portfolios.

Key features include:

Quality Analysis & AI-Driven Enrichment – Automates and standardizes SBOM data for accuracy, usability, and machine-readability.





– Automates and standardizes SBOM data for accuracy, usability, and machine-readability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring – Continuous detection and tracking of security risks from discovery to remediation.





– Continuous detection and tracking of security risks from discovery to remediation. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution – Supports major global mandates, simplifies audits, and enables structured SBOM sharing across stakeholders.





– Supports major global mandates, simplifies audits, and enables structured SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment – Designed for multi-tenant environments and high-volume SBOM ingestion across global product teams.





– Designed for multi-tenant environments and high-volume SBOM ingestion across global product teams. Enhanced Security & Software Transparency – Strengthens risk assessment for critical infrastructure sectors including energy, healthcare, industrial automation, and defense.

Justin Leger, CEO. Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266), Email: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, Phone: (905) 667-6761, Email: [email protected]