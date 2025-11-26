Cybeats Technologies Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats" or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Please refer to the unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended September 30, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information.

Financial Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") with comparatives for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"):

Revenue in Q3 2025 was $751,695 versus $510,404 in Q3 2024, an increase of 47% year-over-year. This growth was due to the addition of new customers and the expansion of our existing customers.

Net loss in Q3 2025 was $(646,833), versus a loss of $(1,617,814) in Q3 2024, an improvement of $970,982 or 60%. The reduction in net loss was due to recent initiatives to right-size operating expenses.

Cash at September 30, 2025 was $1,563,445, an increase of $1,528,346 from $35,099 at the year ended December 31, 2024 ("F2024"). Subsequent to the quarter ending, the Company announced a private placement for gross proceeds of $1,440,000.

The chart below shows quarterly revenue for the past 2 years. Quarterly revenue continues to increase as a result of expanded use of the Company's software and by existing customers and onboarding of new customers.

Operational Highlights in the Quarter

Closed $3.2 million Financing : Completed LIFE offering of 32.4 million units, providing growth capital to accelerate commercial scale-up, R&D, and working capital.

Completed LIFE offering of 32.4 million units, providing growth capital to accelerate commercial scale-up, R&D, and working capital. Strengthened Balance Sheet : Settled $1.5 million of indebtedness and converted $1.4 million of debentures into equity, reducing debt and positioning Cybeats for commercial growth and scale-up.

Subsequent Events

$1.4 million Private Placement with U.S. Microcap Fund : Cybeats closed a $1.4 million non-brokered private placement with IFCM MicroCap Fund LP, managed by Intelligent Fanatics Capital Management. Proceeds will support sales, marketing, and general corporate initiatives as the Company accelerates commercial growth.

Cybeats closed a $1.4 million non-brokered private placement with IFCM MicroCap Fund LP, managed by Intelligent Fanatics Capital Management. Proceeds will support sales, marketing, and general corporate initiatives as the Company accelerates commercial growth. Secured Multi-Year Contract Extension with Schneider Electric : Multi-year renewal with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, extending the use of SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer solutions. Renewal highlights the value of Cybeats' platform in reducing vulnerability management efforts by over 50%, enhancing compliance, and ensuring the operational reliability that companies and stakeholders depend on. Renewal also reflects Cybeats' organic growth within existing enterprise accounts and the accelerating demand for or software supply chain security solutions driven by emerging global regulations.

"Cybeats continues to make steady progress in expanding its footprint across key industries as regulatory focus on software supply chain security intensifies," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "We're seeing healthy organic growth within our existing customer base and are advancing partnerships that will enhance our sales capabilities and unlock new customer channels and end-markets. As enterprise adoption of both SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer accelerates, Cybeats remains focused on scaling commercial operations and converting market momentum into sustained growth."

Business Outlook

Cybeats reiterates its growth strategy focused on expanding adoption of SBOM management across critical infrastructure, industrial, and regulated markets. SBOM Studio continues to gain traction with global leaders such as Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric, each of which has expanded SBOM management deployments annually. Strengthening regulatory momentum, including the EU Cyber Resilience Act, NIS2, and emerging U.S. federal requirements, is increasingly positioning SBOM management as an essential compliance function, accelerating market demand.

Launched commercially in early 2025, SBOM Consumer extends Cybeats' reach beyond software producers to software-consuming organizations by providing enterprise-wide, asset-level visibility across third-party applications, connected devices, and embedded components. The April 2025 release, which added integration with enterprise asset management systems, enables operational technology and information technology teams to directly map SBOMs to digital or physical assets, monitor risks in real time, and support operational decision-making, addressing a persistent visibility gap across global infrastructure.

Together, SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer broaden Cybeats' addressable market into highly regulated verticals including telecom, automotive, healthcare, energy, finance, and national security. Cybeats is driving growth through both organic expansion within existing accounts and the addition of new enterprise and government customers. Entering Q4, the Company is advancing new partnerships that are expected to expand sales reach and accelerate customer acquisition. Cybeats also has the strongest pipeline in its history, with opportunities spanning planned pilots, active POCs, and late-stage commercial negotiations. Based on current visibility, management believes the Company can increase its revenue run rate to approximately $5 million by the end of Q2 2026.1

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT, OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides a structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

