Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. has filed a Notice of Application Against Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V: XIM) seeking approximately $200,000 of unpaid invoices related to 2022 airborne LiDAR and airborne geophysical survey services

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 15, 2023 Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd., a privately held exploration services company, filed a Notice of Application seeking summary judgement against Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V: XIM) for an amount of approximately $200,000 CAD. The amount includes the outstanding balance for services rendered by Pioneer Exploration to Ximen Mining Corp. that remain unpaid to date, interest on the outstanding balance and legal fees related to recovery. The application is scheduled to be heard in chambers in the Supreme Court of British Columbia located in Smithers, BC on May 29, 2023.

Pioneer Exploration was contracted by Ximen Mining Corp. to fly airborne LiDAR and airborne geophysical surveys over multiple projects in the summer of 2022. Pioneer completed the survey work on time and to the requested specifications of the client. Pioneer has made multiple attempts to seek payment from Ximen relating to the outstanding balance owed for the survey services. Pioneer will continue to retain all survey data until payment in full and to the terms of the signed contracts is honored by Ximen.

Pioneer Exploration takes non-payment of invoices for services rendered seriously and intends to pursue Ximen Mining Corp. for the full balance owed.

None of the above allegations have been proven in Court.

