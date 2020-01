Pinnacle Renewable Energy Announces New Ship Charter for Trans-Pacific Transport of Industrial Wood Pellets

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Pinnacle Renewable Energy ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") (TSX: PL) is pleased to announce the attendance of Company representatives at the Christening and Launching Ceremony of S1130, a Handy class vessel of almost 40,000 DWT. Pinnacle will be chartering this vessel from NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, a leading Japanese ocean carrier, on a long term charter to carry the Company's sustainable industrial wood pellets from Canada to Japan.

M/V"NEW PINNACLE" Christening and Launching Ceremony (CNW Group/Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.) M/V"New Pinnacle" Christening and Launching Ceremony (CNW Group/Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.) Pinnacle Renewable Energy senior representatives sign ship charter in the office of Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. (CNW Group/Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.)

The ceremony was held at the Shikoku Dockyard in Takamatsu City, Japan. The vessel was named 'M/V New Pinnacle' by Rob McCurdy, CEO of Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

The charter is an important element in Pinnacle's approach to logistics as the Company continues to participate in the trend of B.C. based businesses expanding in Asian markets. Pinnacle has signed three contracts with customers in Japan in the past six months, underscoring both Japan's strong commitment to decarbonization and the strength of Pinnacle's competitive position in this market.

"The logistics model we are using will provide both ourselves and our customers the widest possible delivery flexibility at the lowest possible cost, and further opens the significant Japanese market to Pinnacle." said Vaughan Bassett, Senior Vice President for Sales and Logistics. "We very much look forward to servicing our Japanese customers with this brand new Japanese built vessel."

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle is a rapidly growing industrial wood pellet manufacturer and distributor and the third largest producer in the world. The Company produces sustainable fuel for renewable electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets. This fuel is used by large-scale thermal power generators as a greener alternative to produce reliable baseload renewable power. Pinnacle is a trusted supplier to its customers, who require reliable, high-quality fuel supply to maximize utilization of their facilities. Pinnacle takes pride in its industry leading safety practices. The Company operates eight industrial wood pellet production facilities in western Canada and one in Alabama, with two additional facilities under construction in Alberta and Alabama. The Company also owns a port terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C. Pinnacle has entered into long-term take-or-pay contracts with utilities in the U.K., Europe and Asia that represent an average of 108% of its production capacity through 2026.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to Pinnacle's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding its financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which it operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. If any of the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. The Company has no obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including those described in "Risk Factors" which are described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF") filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

We caution that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent AIF and its Management's Discussion & Analysis for Q3 2019 available on SEDAR for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

For further information: Investor Relations, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Tel: 1-877-737-4344, Email: [email protected], Web: www.pinnaclepellet.com

