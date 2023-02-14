PinkCherry Unveils The Sexiest Cities of 2022 With Their Latest Interactive Map

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - PinkCherry, Canada's leading online retailer for sexual health and wellness products, as part of their year in review, has released its 11th edition of "Canada's Sexiest Cities," an interactive map on pinkcherry.ca that allows users to explore which City is getting down with sex toys and even diving into which sex toys and pleasurable products Canadians loved and enjoyed most last year.

To even out the playing field, PinkCherry's map bases its rankings on the most sex toy sales per person for the Top 10 Sexiest Cities on populations over 300k and their Top 10 Sexiest Towns with populations below that threshold. The sexiest cities are ranked in Canada according to consumer purchases and behaviours from January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2022.

So, what steamy secrets did PinkCherry discover?

Toronto was the most prepared going into the Year of the Rabbit, purchasing more than double the rabbit vibrators than any other city

Calgary was named the Most Self-Obsessed City, as the city that secured the most Clone-a-Willy kits, yes, including the ones that glow in the dark

Vancouver has locked up their partners and locked in the title of Most Cuffed Up City, buying the most handcuffs and restraints of 2022

Montreal is our Futuristic City, purchasing the most in sex tech toys

Toronto was head over heels in love, and wins the title of Most Romantic City, purchasing the largest amount of shareable couples' toys

Vancouver was busy building their sex rooms as the Dominant Designer City, purchasing the most sex furniture, including position pillows, sheets, and benches

Montreal also claims the title of our Most Discreet City, purchasing a lot of discreet vibrators

And, Sault Ste Marie ends our steamy list as our City that Gives Good Vibes, having purchased the most gift cards

Finally, the results you have been waiting for. The rankings are in; the crown for the #1 Sexiest City in Canada goes to… Calgary, AB for the third year in a row! Purchasing over 100 sex toys per square kilometer in Calgary they've really earned their title. Some of their favourite sex toys include the popular Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator and the classic Magic Wand Rechargeable.

Halifax, NS, moved into the top 10 and took second place with no shortage of sexy secrets. Their favourite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a great companion to one of their top-purchased toys, the We-Vibe Unite. Following closely behind, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa make up Canada's Top 5 Sexiest Cities.

PinkCherry encourages Canadians to explore the map and see how other cities and towns compare to theirs.

Would you like to know how your City ranks? Find the complete ranking of 294 Canadian Cities and Towns at https://www.pinkcherry.ca/pages/canadas-sexiest-cities

Canada's Top 10 Sexiest Cities

Calgary, Alberta Halifax, Nova Scotia Edmonton, Alberta Winnipeg, Manitoba Ottawa, Ontario London, Ontario Toronto, Ontario Vancouver, British Columbia Surrey, British Columbia Hamilton, Ontario

Canada's Top 10 Sexiest Towns

Colwood, British Columbia Roberval, Quebec Amos, Quebec Weyburn, Saskatchewan Estevan, Saskatchewan Salmon Arm, British Columbia Terrace, British Columbia Powell River, British Columbia Edmundston, New Brunswick Canmore, Alberta

About PinkCherry

PinkCherry is one of the largest online sexual health and wellness retailers in North America, with the mission of making sex toys accessible for all – because everyone deserves pleasure. Since 2007, PinkCherry has sold over twenty million pleasure products, including sex toys, lingerie, and essentials like condoms and lubricants. PinkCherry's reputation has been built on their excellent customer service (4.7/5 Google Customer Reviews).

PinkCherry is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and Las Vegas, Nevada, with 110,000 square feet of combined warehouse space. PinkCherry carries over 7,000 products and hundreds of different lines at competitive prices, real-time inventory, and fast, free, discreet shipping on orders over $59! For more information, please visit www.PinkCherry.ca

